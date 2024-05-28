Jerry Awards

Wausau East and Wausau West high schools are recipients of 2024 Jerry Awards.

Wausau East’s “Mean Girls” production:

Will Iriarte (Kevin G.) received Outstanding Supporting Performance Taryn Throm received the Spirit Award



Wausau West’s “Man of La Mancha” production:

Nolan Mudler (Miquel Cervantes/Don Quixote) received Outstanding Leading Performance Nolan Travis (Sancho Panza) received Outstanding Leading Performance Milo Holdhusen received the Spirit Award Brad Schmicker received two Jerry Awards: Outstanding Direction and Outstanding Scenic Design



The Jerry’s encourages, recognizes and honors excellence in high school musical theater.

Central Wisconsin High School Leadership Program Graduates

Congratulations to the 13 Wausau West High School students who graduated from the Central Wisconsin High School Leadership Program. The program selects leaders from local high schools to learn about themselves and the community in which they serve. The students were nominated by a teacher and then participated in an advisory board application and approval process. During their seven-month commitment, students attended various workshops at local businesses, a three-day retreat at Camp Manitowish, and a group class project presented at the graduation ceremony.

West High participants included:

Andrew Lo

Christiana Nordstrom

Elias Whipps-Henry

Emersyn Hanutke

Gracin Dittmar

Kaylie Koch

Lillian Godleske

Madison Parsley

Nate Hahn

Olivia Dennis

Paityn Calmes

Raegan Brueggeman

Sophie Belongia

Taylor Deffner

Elias Whipps-Henry (not pictured)

Rising Phoenix program graduates

Three Wausau School District seniors recently earned associate degrees before their high school graduation from UW-Green Bay. Rising Phoenix is a collaboration between school districts and UW-Green Bay, providing students with a blend of dual enrollment, ongoing student success coaching, and an opportunity to earn a high school diploma and an Associate of Arts and Sciences degree while still in high school. Here are the district’s Rising Phoenix graduates:

Summer Lor (East High)

Melody Lo (West High)

Emmy Skogstad (West High)

Lor, Lo, and Skogstad will begin their college journeys as third-year students.

Find more information about the program here: https://www.uwgb.edu/rising-phoenix/

Wausau West’s Jazz Band performs at this year’s Eau Claire Jazz Festival

Wausau West Jazz Band. Photo courtesy Wausau School District.

The Jazz Band students from Wausau West High crushed their performance in the combo division of this year’s Eau Claire Jazz Festival. They brought home second place in an incredibly competitive field. Ryan Volkers (trumpet), Fernando Simon (guitar), and Micah Mathias (drums) received outstanding musician awards for their performance.

Marathon County Excellence in Education recipients

Wausau East and Wausau West students, and their mentors, received the 2024 Excellence in Education honor along with other Marathon County students and educators.

East High student Taea Schiefelbein and Jacob Engel, East High Chemistry and Mathematics Instructor

East High student Geneva Michlig and Jamie Woller, East High English Instructor and Yearbook Advisor

West High student Madeline Hahn and Paul Nelson, West High Science Instructor

West High student Benjamin Schuler and Vince Spratte, West High Government Instructor

West High student Jacob Hahn and Alex Burazin, West High Chemistry Instructor

The Honoring Excellence in Education banquet began in 2002 and recognizes the top students and honors their mentor teachers.

Wausau East SkillsUSA students sign letters of intent

SkillsUSA signing. Photo courtesy Wausau School District.

Earlier this month, senior students who are SkillsUSA members and going into the world of the trades via workforce, military, or college signed their letters of intent to commit to building the future.

The students are:

Mia Galvan, Graphic Communications – Northcentral Technical College

Alexandria Lopez, Computer Programing – Northcentral Technical College

Mason Meyer, Graphic Communications – UW-Stout

Aubrey Norgord, Marketing – UW-Platteville

Taea Schiefelbein, Chemical Engineering – University of Kansas

Cameron Thomae, Criminal Justice – Army

Blake Waldinger, Carpentry- Northcentral Technical College

Dylan Wienke, Woodworking – Northcentral Technical College

Mr. Kachel and Mr. Rochester are the advisors.

Source: Wausau School District