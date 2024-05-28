Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 67. North northeast wind around 6 mph.