For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks won their first game of the season for the first time since 2021, defeating the Green Bay Rockers 7-5 on Monday at Athletic Park in their 2024 Northwoods League baseball opener.

After a four-run first inning by the Rockers that included a three-run homer from Carson Hansen (UW-Milwaukee), the Woodchucks answered with five of their own to go up 5-4 after one.

Lleyton Grubich (McHenry County College) shut the Woodchucks down after that, throwing six innings and striking out 12 batters. Sam Miller’s (Columbia University) RBI single scored Jackson Kline (University of Kansas) in the top of the fourth to tie the game 5-5 for Green Bay.

With two outs in the bottom of the eighth and his brother Jake Berkland (Mankato State) on second base, returning Woodchuck Drew Berkland (University of Minnesota) launched a go-ahead two-run home run over the left field wall.

The Woodchucks prevailed 7-5 as Seth Clausen (University of Minnesota) struck out three to earn the save. Edwin Alicea (Nova Southeastern University) earns the win.

The Woodchucks will play on the road Tuesday at Green Bay with a start time of 6:35 p.m. as they look to improve to 2-0.