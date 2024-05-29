On Wednesday, May 22, 2024 Cookies for Caregivers delivered 36 dozen freshly baked cookies to the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group meeting at Denny’s in Rothschild. The cookies were their way showing their gratitude, appreciation and respect for our Veterans who served for our country and community. Over 90 Veterans and the Denny’s staff enjoyed the cookies. The Vets also were able to take cookies home for their families to enjoy.

Cookies for Caregivers was started in Huntingdon, PA. during the COVID-19 experience in 2020. Since then, over 30 chapters have been launched in 21 different states. The local chapter here in the greater Wausau area, is currently the only one in Wisconsin.

If you are interested in recommending other community heroes for Cookies for Caregivers to thank or if you enjoy baking or being a delivery helper, contact them on their Facebook page. www.facebook.com/groups/cookiesforcaregiverswausauwi/

Thank you bakers: Tina Budd-Berg, Kathy Jones, Mary Kay Blomquist, Sara Wegner, Renate Wisniewski, Diane Durst, Rachel Jolin and Jeanne Choudoir Hanson.

Thank you to the delivery team (Kathy, Renate, Sarah, Howie & Jeanne), who helped pass out cookies, talk with the veterans, and to Howie Hanson for the touching words he spoke to the group.

Story and Photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann