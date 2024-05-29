WAUSAU – Ryan Oestreich spent the past nine months learning new skills and trying new work opportunities at Aspirus Wausau Hospital through Project SEARCH, a collaborative program overseen by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development’s Division of Vocational Rehabilitation.

Oestreich, a graduate from Wausau East High School, particularly enjoyed his Project SEARCH rotation working offsite at Panera Bread, where he had the opportunity to make coffee and operate the cash register.

Along with four other students with disabilities, Oestreich celebrated the completion of Project SEARCH on May 16 during a graduation ceremony that drew friends and families to Rothschild. Thanks to the skills he learned through his Project SEARCH experience, especially during his rotation at Panera Bread, Oestreich was offered a permanent part-time job at Wausau’s Panera Bread location as a front-end team member and cashier.

“The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is excited to celebrate the state’s nearly 200 Project SEARCH graduates, who have explored new skills, expanded their opportunities, and earned a great sense of accomplishment in the work they have done over the past nine months,” said DWD Secretary Amy Pechacek. “In Wisconsin, successful programs like Project SEARCH reaffirm the tremendous skills and talents individuals with disabilities bring to the workforce, and that success would not be possible without the dedicated employers and statewide partners who deliver the program, day in and day out.”

The graduation ceremony, held at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center, marked the completion of a nine- to 12-month immersive work experience. The interns recounted their hands-on experiences and talked about their future career opportunities.

Statewide, 28 employers are participating in Project SEARCH this year.

Project SEARCH is a collaborative effort among state vocational rehabilitation agencies, area schools, local employers, and long-term care organizations to help interns acquire marketable, competitive and transferable skills that lead to employment. The interns complete multiple 10-week rotations to maximize exposure to different career paths and learn both employability skills in a classroom and hands-on job skills in the business environment.

For more information, visit Project SEARCH Wisconsin at: https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/dvr/programs/project-search/.

Source: Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development