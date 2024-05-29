Wausau Pilot & Review

NEW RICHMOND – The D.C. Everest softball team’s playoff run came to a heart-breaking end on Tuesday with a 1-0 loss to New Richmond in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal at New Richmond High School.

D.C. Everest pitcher Addison Kluck and New Richmond’s Kennedy Joachim were each masterful, matching zeroes through 5½ innings.

Kluck, who struck out 16 batters in six innings, allowed just one run, that coming in the sixth when Brooklyn Swanepoel broke up her no-hit bid with a two-out single and came in to score on Brier Blietz’s double that followed.

The Evergreens (20-7) couldn’t find a way to get a run across against Joachim, who struck out 11, and scattered four hits and four walks.

New Richmond (20-3) moves on to a sectional final against No. 4 seed Chippewa Falls (24-5), which upset No. 1 seed Stevens Point 9-5 on Tuesday.

Tigers 1, Evergreens 0

D.C. Everest 000 000 0 – 0 4 1

New Richmond 000 001 x – 1 2 2

WP: Kennedy Joachim. LP: Addison Kluck.

SO: Kluck 16; Joachim 11. BB: Kluck 0; Joacim 4.

Top hitters: DC, Caitlyn Kressel 2B; Sydney Spear 3B. NR, Brier Blietz 2B, RBI.

Records: D.C. Everest 20-7; New Richmond 20-3.