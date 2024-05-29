Wausau Pilot & Review

LAKEWOOD – Newman Catholic tied for fourth place at a WIAA Division 3 Boys Golf Sectional on Tuesday at McCauslin Brook Golf Course.

Bonduel finished with a team score of 313, four shots ahead of Lena, as those two teams earned the two automatic team berths at the 2024 WIAA State Boys Golf Tournament, which will be held June 3-4 at the Meadows at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.

The top three individuals not on the qualifying teams also earn spots at state. Those were taken by Northland Lutheran senior Konnor Mehlberg and St. Thomas Aquinas senior Kaiden Bailey, who tied for second with 76s, and Mishicot sophomore, who placed seventh with a 78.

Lena’s Braden McVane was the individual sectional champion with a 75.

Newman Catholic tied Three Lakes/Phelps for fourth with a score of 349, one shot behind third-place Marathon.

Freshman Jacob Fox had an 80 to lead the Cardinals. Sam Nelson added an 88, Lucas Pfiffner shot a 90, Owen Reeves had a 91 and Sam Meyer shot 106 as well for Newman Catholic.

WIAA Division 3 Boys Golf Sectional

May 28, at McCauslin Brook Golf Course, Lakewood (host: Wabeno/Laona)

(*denotes state meet qualifiers)

Team scores: *1. Bonduel 313; *2. Lena 317; 3. Marathon 348; 4. Wausau Newman Catholic and Three Lakes/Phelps 349; 5. Wabeno/Laona 350; 7. Marshfield Columbus Catholic 372; 8. Mishicot 377; 9. Coleman 381; 10. Manawa 405; 11. Crandon 406; 12. Gillett 409.

Individual scores: 1. Braden McVane (LENA) 75; 2. *Konnor Mehlberg (Northland Lutheran) and *Kaiden Bailey (St. Thomas Aquinas) 76; 4. Jake Dreyer (BON), Colin Margelofsky (BON) and Mason Spice (LENA) 77; 7. *Karson KowalskI (MIS) 78; 8. Evan Maccaux (Kewaunee), Carter Koch (Oconto) and Colin Fischer (BON) 79; 11. Jacob Fox (WNC), Jaxon Bogacz (BON) and Dylan Dodson (MARA) 80; 14. Drake Dionne (LENA), Charlie Mueller (Weyauwega-Fremont) and Alex Pawlowicz (MARA) 81; 17. Marshal Smith (WL) 82; 18. Charlie Moore (MCC), Grayson Polcaster (TLP) and Ian Mouw (TLP) 83; 21. Jonas Johnson (Oneida Nation), Mason Belongia (LENA), Logan Martin (Pacelli) and Tate Drummond (MAN) 84; 25. Evan VanderZanden (LENA) 85; 26. Reid Votis (CR) 87; 27. Gage Liptack (WL) and Sam Nelson (WNC) 88; 29. Smauel Groeschl (Iola-Scandinavia) and Gavin Connor (WL) 89; 31. Reed Luepke (BON) and Lucas Pfiffner (WNC) 90; 33. Dakota Stroud (MAN), Owen Reeves (WNC), Levi Lurvey (TLP), Henry Piasecki (St. Thomas Aquinas), Thomas Rhode (COL) and Canton Chrisman (WL) 91; 39. Blake Kraft (MARA), Traeton Fogerty (TLP) and Cameron Wagner (MIS) 92; 42. Chase Gruber (COL) 93; 43. Keller Bredemann (MCC) 94; 44. Carter Champine (WL), Kohle Hilgemann (MCC), Abram Jacobson (MARA) and Thoams Carmody (GIL) 95; 48. Desmond Soman (CR) 97; 49. Hallie Stroess (MIS), Tucker Krause (CR), Tyler Kimmerling-Keating (TLP) and Valerie Broderick (COL) 98; 53. Aydin Franti (GIL) and Cameron Kimmell (COL) 99; 55. Myles Handrick (MARA) and Kaleb Hilgemann (MCC) 100; 57. Mats Harden (GIL) 102; 58. Nate Olson (Niagara) 104; 59. Sam Meyer (WNC) 106; 60. Jacob Benfield (MIS) 109; 61. Jacob Wallender (MIS) 111; 62. Isaiah Schuelke (MAN) 112; 63. Josh VanWyhe (MCC) and Tyler Frank (GIL) 113; 65. Isaac Totaro (Sevastopol) 116; 66. Tommy Martin (Niagara) 117; 67. Owen Schuelke (MAN) 119; 69. Tyler Lawrence (CR) and Gavin Fochesato (COL) 124; 71. Katelyn Sturm (GIL) 131; 72. Raven Brooks (CR) 135.