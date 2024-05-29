Wausau Pilot & Review

FLORENCE – The Newman Catholic softball team pulled off its third-straight road win in the playoffs as it defeated Florence 6-2 in a WIAA Division 5 sectional semifinal Tuesday at Florence High School.

The Cardinals used a five-run fourth inning to pull ahead and pitcher Ashley Jankowski finished off the win, scattering nine hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

Ava Sukanen and Brianna Schulz each drove in two runs for Newman Catholic.

Newman Catholic (7-11) will play for a state tournament berth against Stevens Point Pacelli (25-2) in a D-5 sectional final Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Woyak Park in Plover.

Cardinals 6, Bobcats 2

Newman Catholic 000 510 0 – 6 4 1

Florence 001 001 0 – 2 9 1

WP: Ashley Jankowski. LP: Allison Wood.

SO: Jankowski 5; Wood 6. BB: Jankowski 0; Wood 4.

Top hitters: NC, Brianna Schulz 2B, 2 RBI; Ava Sukanen 2 RBI; Lily Shields 2 runs. F, Isabella Millan 2×4; Aurora McCarthy 2×3.

Records: Newman Catholic 7-11; Florence 11-6.