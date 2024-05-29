Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured pet is available at the Humane Society of Marathon County. Thanks to The Bark Academy, 300 S 4th St., Wausau, for making this feature possible. Visit them on Facebook at this link.

Watson here, what’s your name? I’ve recently decided to lighten my caseload and focus on what matters most to me, and that’s mending my broken heart. Let me tell you, it isn’t easy when you come to the shelter as a stray and your folks never come looking for you. I’ve had to step outside of my comfort zone and put on a brave face and in doing so I’ve started to realize that there are even bigger and better things on my horizon; and if I’m lucky, Y-O-U might just be one of those things. I’m friendly with other pets, a total foodie and ready to be the shelter dog of your dreams. And if you’re looking for double the fun (and trouble), you can fall in love with my pal Holmes, too!

For adoption details on this and many other pets searching for a forever home as well as an application, visit the Humane Society of Marathon County at this link.