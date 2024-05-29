By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

An event spearheaded by a local insurance agent seeking to give back to the community will return this weekend, a family-friendly event that will raise thousands for youth programs in the area.

Senica Omernik, who owns Senica Insurance, is the man behind the Rosholt Car & Truck Show, with proceeds going to the Rosholt FFA and Rosholt Athletics. A highly anticipated event each year, the show celebrates automotive excellence by drawing car connoisseurs and spectators from across the region. The first event was held on Main Street, but since shifted to the Rosholt Fair Grounds to allow for larger crowds and more cars.

“This event is not just about the activities; it’s about bringing the local community together where automotive enthusiasts, families and friends create memories that will last a lifetime,” Omernik said.

The all-ages event is set for Saturday, June 1 (rain date June 2) with car registration beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m. Awards and trophies will be given out at 2 p.m. with a burn out show at 3. Best in show winner will see a $1,000 cash price, with additional prizes for all first-place winners and trophies for first through third place. A “farthest traveled” winner will receive a $100 cash prize.

Expect to see a wide array of cars, imports, Corvettes, Mustangs, Jeeps and customs are sought to enter the competition in a variety of classes. Top prize is $1,000 cash with more than $3,000 in prize money awarded.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase with a beer tent, live music provided by Kryptonite DJ, a photographer, many local vendors, 50/50 raffles and more.

Pre0register at this link.