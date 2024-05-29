Students at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point are sharing their academic journey as part of season 11 of “The College Tour,” now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

A groundbreaking series from Emmy-nominated producers Alex Boylan, Lisa Hennessy and Burton Roberts, “The College Tour” is hosted by Boylan, a winner of “The Amazing Race.” The show travels the country telling stories at colleges and universities through the diverse lens of its students, giving the view an intimate portrayal of life on campus. The show serves as a vehicle to help students across the world connect with higher education, enabling them to make informed decisions about their future without having to travel anywhere.

“The Pointers featured in ‘The College Tour’ have meaningful stories about how they discovered their purpose at UW-Stevens Point,” said Chancellor Thomas Gibson. “Some are athletes, some are first-generation students, some are from outside of the United States. What ties them together is the support, mentorship and growth they found on our campus. They are truly inspiring ambassadors for UWSP.”

Shining a spotlight on the diverse landscape of today’s colleges,“The College Tour” offers viewers a comprehensive look at campuses across the country, highlighting the many resources and opportunities that are helping students thrive. “The College Tour” shows just how these institutions are setting students up for success, Boylan said.

One featured student, Maria Hartley, a business administration major from Wisconsin Rapids, is grateful for being in the show as she built skills she can use as a future business leader.

“This experience has helped confirm that pushing myself outside my comfort zone is where growth and opportunities truly lie,” she said. “I gained confidence in my abilities and in the energy I can bring to the table, which I can show my future employers.”

“UW-Stevens Point offers students an extraordinary experience, and we’re so excited to share that on ‘The College Tour,’” Boylan said. “For students, choosing which college to attend is a monumental decision, and this episode gives prospective students a first-hand look at what makes this school so special.”

Find “The College Tour” on Amazon Prime Video or at www.uwsp.edu/admissions-aid/the-college-tour, where you can learn more about attending UW-Stevens Point.

Source: UW-Stevens Point