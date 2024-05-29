Kelly D. Milbauer

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Kele (Wilkens) Milbauer, 35, of Wausau, Wis. on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, a day as bright and as sunny as her personality, after a sudden and severe illness.

Kele was born on August 9, 1988, in Chicago, Ill., and eventually went into foster care with a family who loved her dearly and adopted her at the age of 3. After moving to Wisconsin, she spent the majority of her childhood in the Fond du Lac area.

Kele moved to the central Wisconsin area and celebrated with Karl Barth the arrival of her oldest daughter, Zoee, in 2010. In 2017, she met her future husband, Eli Milbauer, and the couple married and had their daughter, Mollie “Mo” Milbauer, in 2019. Even though separated, she worked alongside both fathers to create the best environment for her daughters and beamed with pride as both girls accomplished different milestones.

Kele was very active in Mollie’s education and was appointed president of the Policy Council for Headstart of Marathon County in 2023.

Throughout the years, Kele searched for biological family members and with the help of social media, was able to reconnect by finding her biological sister, Jaimy, in 2020. During Covid shutdowns, the sisters communicated via messages and phone calls and eventually met in person forming a close bond that lasted the rest of Kele’s life.

Kele thrived in the culinary world and loved her job at Dilly Dally Deli, a catering company in Stevens Point, Wis. She was excited to work with her friends Amy, Michelle and Casie and she left her creative flair and touch on every job she completed. She shared a lot of hopes and dreams to make the small catering business a success.

Her open, friendly, larger-than-life personality charmed all those who met Kele and she was known for a great sense of humor. She loved being creative with painting her nails and she had a movie collection that put Blockbuster to shame. Kele enjoyed tanning and going for massages as well as swimming and relaxing in hot tubs. If she had to stay home, she preferred “Mermaid Time” which was drawing a bubble bath and watching one of her million movies as she had installed a television in the bathroom.

She took pride in her safari collection of knick knacks and her affinity for leopard print and the color teal goes unmatched as she created the best possible home.

Her charismatic voice brings a smile to those who can hear it in their mind.

Kele is survived by her loving daughters Zoee and Mollie; parents Tim and Terri Wilkens; siblings Aaron (Toni) Ruswick; Jenny (Tim) McClyman; Peggy Culotta; Holly Petty; Jaimy Creson; Taylor (Brian) Diedrich; and Zach Wilkens; grandparents Marge Wilkens and Kathy Bennot; close friend Amy Van Meter; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Kele’s memory on Saturday, June 22, 2024, from noon to 4 p.m. at Dilly Dally Deli at 2300 B, Strongs Ave., Stevens Point, Wis. We welcome everyone who loved Kele to attend and join in sharing memories of her.

Kele, you are and will be missed beyond what you ever imagined.

Roland Rasmussen

Roland “Rollie” Rasmussen, age 80, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on May 18, 2024. Rollie was born on March 20, 1944, in Springfield, Wisconsin, to Clarence and Frances Rasmussen.

Rollie married Carol “Melinda” Hosler on July 30, 1963, in San Antonio, Texas. They shared a beautiful marriage for 58 years and together raised three successful sons. After Melinda’s passing, Rollie found love again and married Arla Luetschwager on March 12, 2022, in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Rollie enlisted in the Air Force during his senior year of high school, marking the beginning of a distinguished career. He contributed to the Apollo missions while working with NASA, served as an Instrumentation and Controls Supervisor at the Comanche Peak Steam and Electric Plant until his retirement in 1999, and later imparted his knowledge as an instructor of college-level electronics courses. Additionally, Rollie was a small business owner, managing a dog kennel and a Christmas tree farm. He was an avid sports car and motorcycle enthusiast and a semi-professional poker player. Go Cowboys!!!!

In his later years, Rollie enjoyed the companionship of his beloved dogs, Paris and Bo. He looked forward to monthly luncheons with his Eau Claire Memorial Class of ’62 classmates and his weekly Bible study at Highland Community Church.

Rollie was preceded in death by his first wife, Melinda Hosler Rasmussen and his two sisters Mercedes Longton (Tom), Jacqueline Smith (Vance) and Clarence Eugene Rasmussen (Dixie). He is survived by his second wife, Arla, and his sons: Scot “Stormy” (Donna) Rasmussen of Columbus, TX; Clay (Michelle) Rasmussen of Joshua, TX; and Brian (Patti) Rasmussen of Fulshear, TX. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Hannah (Katie), Nicole, Seth, Graycen, Nolan, Landry; and one great-grandchild, Margot. Rollie leaves behind two brothers, Denny (Carol) Rasmussen of Eau Claire, WI, and David (Glenda) Rasmussen of Glen Rose, TX, a niece Teresa (Doug) Stine, who was very close to him along with Arla’s children: Sara (D.J.) Schult of Wausau, WI; Amy (Dallas) Dix of Traverse City, MI; Lisa (Chuck) Oliver of West Bend, WI; and Scott (Ali) Luetschwager of Crystal Lake, IL. He is also remembered by step-grandchildren: Clay, Simeon, Lydia, Zach, Katelynn, Alleah, Nate, Easton, Jackson, Addison, Corbin, Isabel, and Duncan, as well as his cherished companion, Paris.

A memorial service for Mr. Roland Rasmussen will be held at a future date. His ashes will be placed in the Scattering Garden of the VA cemetery in Spooner, WI, where he will be honored with a military service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Rollie’s favorite charity, Wounded Warriors.

Rollie will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Delores E. Becker

Delores E. Becker died on May 27th, 2024 in Weston, Wisconsin at the age of 92.

She was born on August 4th, 1931 in Elmhurst, IL to Herbert and Eleanore Nordbrock. Delores married

her husband of 66 years, Elmer Becker, on August 11th, 1951 in York Center, IL. They lived in York Center and Winona, MN before settling in Chicago Heights, IL for 50 years. Delores worked as a switchboard operator at Suburban Heights Medical Center in Chicago Heights for 35 years before moving to Weston, WI.

Delores was preceded in death by her husband Elmer and her mother and father.

She is survived by her brother Herbert (Patricia) Nordbrock of Evansville, WI, children Mark (Joanne) Becker of Crete, IL, James (Natalie) Becker of Weston, WI, and Patti (Michael) Fry of Bloomington, IL; grandchildren David (Caryn) Becker of Homewood, IL, Stephanie Becker of Crete, IL, Katherine Becker of Carol Stream, IL, Sarah (Jonas) Leyrer of Milwaukee, WI, Kyle Becker of Sheboygan, WI, Eric (Darcey) Becker of Wausau, WI, Haley Fry of Chicago, IL, Ellery Fry of Chicago, IL, and great grandchildren Barrett and Everett Becker of Homewood, IL.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 8th at 12:00 PM at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 6404 Old Costa Lane in Weston, WI. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Pastor Ryan Cortright will officiate.

Interment will be at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Flossmoor, IL on June 29th, 2024.

Memorials may be directed to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 6404 Old Costa Lane, Weston WI 54476.

Rosalie J. Borchardt

Rosalie Borchardt, 86, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2024, with her family by her side.

Rosalie was born on January 10, 1938, to the late Harold and Dorene Soik in Plover, Wisconsin. She worked on the family farm throughout her childhood. Rosalie graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School, Stevens Point, WI and began work at Sentry Insurance in the clerical department and followed that as a secretary receptionist for Dr. G.R. Leach. Legend has it she caught the eye of a young teaching student working as a Cutco salesman and a future banker. Rosalie and David K. Borchardt were united in marriage on March 29, 1958, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Stevens Point, WI.

Together they raised their four children starting in Plover, followed by Stevens Point, Amherst Junction, and finally moving to Amherst, WI. Rosalie had many hobbies and interests including being a talented seamstress, knitting and crocheting, furniture refinishing, painting, and she even opened a small ceramic shop. She loved mushroom hunting and learning new things. She also loved small dogs with smushed in faces!

After her children were a bit older, Mom went to work at the International Bank of Amherst, conveniently located across the street from home. Later she decided to pursue her accounting degree at Mid-State Technical College in Wisconsin Rapids. During that time, she worked part time at the Old Mill ladies’ fashion at the Plover Mall. With her new accounting degree, she accepted a position at H.O. Wolding Trucking and worked accounts payable until her retirement at age 61.

Rosalie and David adjusted to retirement and enjoyed many home/garden projects and some travel; no challenge was too big. After Dad’s death, Mom found the home and yard were a little too much for her to maintain so she made a new home in Plover. There she met wonderful neighbors who became dear friends. She enjoyed many years there, transforming her yard into a blooming garden, full of flowers and plants. In 2022 due to health concerns Rosalie moved to Wellington Place in Rib Mountain, near her daughter.

Rosalie is survived by daughters Rebecca (Jeff) Stubbe, Wausau, WI, Sarah Borchardt, Amherst, WI, and Martha Borchardt (Mark Rich), Cashton, WI, grandchildren Devlin and Rafe Casey, Amherst, Gwendolyn (Jeff) Davis, Waukesha, WI, Brad Stubbe, Deerfield, WI, and four great-grandchildren. Sisters Margie Repinski, Bonnie Worzella, and Peggy (Paul) Yates, brothers Jack (Janice) Soik, Jerry (Barb) Soik, William (Janet) Soik, sister-in-law Faye Weiner, and brother-in-law Tim (Mindy)Borchardt and many nieces and nephews.

Rosalie was preceded in death by husband David, son Harold “Buzz” Borchardt, her parents, brother Ronald Soik, and sister Mary Ann Brezinski.

There will be a memorial service held on June 6, 2024, at Peace Lutheran Church in Amherst with visitation at 10:30 AM and a memorial service to follow at 11:30 AM with Pastor Gretchen Anderson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to your local Humane Society.

Rosalie’s family wishes to thank the caring staff at Wellington Place in Rib Mountain and Aspirus Hospice at Home for their care and support of Rosalie. A special thanks to Noel Pupp of Freedom Family Health.

Delores A. Rhyner

Delores A. “Dee Dee” Rhyner, 88, Wausau, died Sunday May 26, 2024 at Sylvan Crossing, Wausau.

She was born March 1, 1936, in Wausau, daughter of the late Wilbert and Anna (Hussong) Wilde. On January 30, 1954, she married Roger D. Rhyner at Grace United Church of Christ, Wausau. He preceded her in death April 11, 2023.

Prior to her retirement, Delores had been employed at the former Employers Insurance Companies, Wausau. Other employment included, Marathon Battery, Connor Forest Industries, and her pride and joy—Rosebud Bakery and Diaper Service. In her free time Delores enjoyed gardening and planting flowers as well as cutting the lawn walking to visit the neighbors and an occasional trip to the casino. Special to her was the time she spent helping her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include, two sons, Dennis (Amy) Rhyner, Merrill and Roger (Melissa Dziondziakowski) Rhyner, Antigo; two daughters, Donna (Brian) Opper, Merrill and Dawn (Chris) Gruna, Merrill; grandchildren, Corey (Stacy) Opper, Nikki Opper, Christopher (Jessica) Gruna, Justin (Leah) Gruna, Brooke (Steve) Danielczak, Breanna (Jeremy) Jeske, Brody (Alexis) Rhyner and Morgan (fiance’ Jordan) Rhyner, Mandey Fleischman, Dylan McGhee, Ryin McGhee, Nick McGhee; 18 great-grandchildren; Two sisters-in-law, Jeanette Hazelquist and Marge Thorn; a brother-in-law, William Prosser; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Jerome and James Wilde, sister, Loretta Fuller.

Funeral services will 11:00 a.m. Saturday June 1, 2024 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Rev. Jen Hoffman will officiate. Entombment will be in the Garden of Eternal Rest Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park. Wausau. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Sylvan Crossings on Evergreen for the comfort and care they extended to Delores.

Anne F. Berg

I am Anne Berg, and this is my obit. I was born in Wausau on August 25, 1935, to Marie and George Hablewitz. I died on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at my home surrounded by my family. I went to St. Mary’s Grade School in Wausau, Our Lady of the Holy Cross High School in Merrill, and Cardinal Stritch College in Milwaukee, but none of them are here anymore and that is ok, because neither am I.

On June 23, 1956, I married Gerald L (Jerry) Berg at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wausau. He was a good guy, he put up with me for 50 years. We had four children, Douglas, Jan, Penny, and David.

I worked at GTE for three years until we had the kids. I stayed at home until the kids went to school. I went back to work in 1968. At that time, I worked for Bartell’s Presto Call and now AnSer. I worked there until the present time.

In 1974, Jerry and I owned and operated Berg’s Tastee Delight on Ross Avenue in Schofield. We ran a successful family business for 12 years. Our stand is not there anymore, and that is ok because neither am I.

I loved to cook and bake. Penny and I made Christmas cookies for years and gave them to family and friends to enjoy. I loved playing bridge with my friends, and cards and board games with my family.

Jerry and I spent many summers fishing with Joe and Shirley Gutowski on the Chippewa Flowage in Hayward. I still have my wonderful friends from grade school, Barb Christian and Donna Wohlfahrt, and high school friends, Marcia Brandstetter, Ruth Butalla, and Marlene Otto.

I am preceded in death by my husband, Gerald Berg; my parents, George and Marie Hablewitz; loving son, Douglas G. Berg; my sister, Georgine Goldberg; my mother and father-in-law Otto and Catherine Berg; special first cousin, Jackie Engman.

I am survived by my children, Jan Peppers, Rothschild, Penny Berg, Wausau, David G. (Cheryl) Berg, Wausau; grandchildren, Adam (Kris) Berg, Aurora, CO, Sara (Daniel) Berg, Madison, Danielle (Nathan) Dobeck, Kronenwetter, Carly (Travis) Barker, Merrill; great grandchildren, Madilyn Dobeck and Cameron Dobeck, Kronenwetter; my favorite cousins, Jason Handrick, Edgar, Ted Handrick, Green Bay; nephews, Peter Goldberg, Vermont, Nick Goldberg, Vermont; my ex-daughter-in-law, Cindy Kopplin, Kronenwetter.

I would like to thank Aspirus Hospice Staff for their extraordinary care and the wonderful staff at Peterson/Kramer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please bring a can of food for the Circle of Joy at St. Marks Catholic Church or make a memorial donation which will be used to help cancel student lunch program expenses in our local school districts.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2024, at St. Mark Catholic Church, Rothschild. The Rev. Joseph Alberts will preside. There will be no visitation before mass due to the Celebration of Life immediately after Mass at George Street Park, Rothschild. Please join my family in a Police Officer lead processional from St. Marks Catholic Church to George St. Park. All are invited to come and laugh as you tell stories about me. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Sylvia H. Kopytkiewicz

Sylvia H. Kopytkiewicz, 85, Wausau, died Wednesday May 22, 2024, at Wausau Manor Nursing Home under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born October 6, 1938, in Wausau, only child of the late Edwin and Cecelia (Rucinski) Kopytkiewicz. Through her life, Sylvia was a very prayerful woman, and volunteered at Holy Name Catholic Church for various functions. She entered the convent for several years, leaving after the death of her father to come home and care for her mother. She enjoyed traveling and attending family reunions in Peoria, Illinois.

Survivors include her best friend, Marie Exon; many cousins and friends; her church family at Holy Name Catholic Church as well as her friends from Wausau Insurance. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday June 8, 2024, at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Sam Martin will preside. Interment will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Jan L. Atkinson

The earth lost a kind and beautiful soul. Jan Louise Atkinson (Turner) died peacefully at her home on May 26th, 2024, in Wittenberg, WI at the age of 72.

A beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, mother-in-law and friend Jan’s life was filled with many happy moments with the people she loved. Known particularly well for her kindness, generous spirit and tenacity, she spread love and light to many.

Jan is survived by her daughters Ashley (Tyler) Hegewald and Nelli (Austin) Williams, her four beloved grandchildren Grace, Mason, Evelyn, and Morgan; her brother, Judd (Shawn) Turner, and two nieces Katie Widman and Dawn (Tom) Ramerth. She is preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Luke.

Jan was born on March 2nd, 1952, in Dubuque, Iowa to Elvin “Gus” Edward Turner and Louise Helen Turner. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High in 1970 and continued her education at the University of Wisconsin, Platteville with a degree in education, later earning her master’s degree from UW-Oshkosh. Beginning in 1986, Jan and her two daughters called Wittenberg, WI home. Jan became the librarian at Birnamwood School and Public Library. She continued there for 30 years, inspiring thousands of kids to love reading, starting the beloved Accelerated Reader program and successfully managed one of the only public/school libraries in the state – a model for other schools across the nation.

Her family remembers her as an incredibly patient and loving mom and grandma, and dear friend to many. She was always their biggest cheerleader, offering endless words of support and kindness whenever it was needed, and frequently encouraging family adventures to make lasting memories for all — from the family cottage on the Mississippi to Alaska, and most recently, to Costa Rica. The grandchildren will remember her love of fishing, swimming, traveling, crafting, moose-sighting, and the thousands of books she’s read to them. She will be greatly missed.

In addition, Jan was very creative and had many talents. She loved to walk around town, getting her exercise. She was skilled at sewing, made incredible homemade bread, jam and dried herbs, and had a beautiful garden she enjoyed spending time in. She loved to fish and one of her happiest places was fishing for bluegills with family and friends on her beloved Mississippi. She loved giving back to her community through volunteering with the retired teacher’s network and making special gifts for family and friends. She loved going to the “Y” and being part of the amazing group of cancer survivors in the LiveStrong program. She lived her life with many mottos, including “find something to celebrate everyday” and “BECAUSE I CAN!”

A celebration of life will be held at 11 am on June 20th, 2024, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wittenberg, with a luncheon to follow. Pastors Peter Gunderson and Nick Hopman will officiate the ceremony. Visitation will be held from 9am-11am. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jan’s life.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at SchmidtSchulta.com.

In lieu of cut flowers, please consider a contribution to a memorial scholarship fund or flower bulbs so the family can plant them in their gardens to remember Jan. The family would like to thank the Cancer Care team at Weston Marshfield Clinic for their care throughout her journey.

Jo Ann Yonker

Jo Ann Yonker, 74 of Schofield, died on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston surrounded by her family.

Jo Ann was born on July 17, 1949, in Neenah, the daughter of Orville and Avis (Daniels) Aus.

On January 20, 1973, Jo Ann was united in marriage to Steven Yonker in New London. He preceded her in death on May 11, 2024.

Jo Ann worked as an Emergency Medical Technician for 20 years and at Linetec for 15 years. Jo Ann and her husband, Steven, owned several establishments in the area through the years. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and painting rocks. Jo Ann loved riding around and helping people anyway she could. She can be remembered for watching and memorizing movies. Spending time with her family was most important.

Jo Ann is survived by her children, Scott (Carrie) Aus, Jason (Alice) Yonker, Stephanie (Michael) Wellman, Johnny (Mary) Yonker and Samantha (Christopher) Hanson; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Jody (John) Bessette, Diane Aus, Mark (Becky) Aus and Danny (Wendy) Aus and brothers and sisters-in-law, David Yonker, Gloria Haas, Lyle (Cindy) Yonker, Ron (Sandy) Yonker and Connie Yonker.

Jo Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Steven; parents, Orville and Avis Aus; mother and father-in-law, Lyle and Dolores Yonker; son-in-law, Brian Knaup; brother, Rick (Julie) Aus and brothers and sisters-in-law, Mavis (Floyd) Marten, Georgann Breitrick, Larry (Paula) Yonker, Dennis Haas, Delbert Low and Germaine ‘Cookie’ Yonker.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, June 3, 2024, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Chaplain Jeff Ahonen will preside. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Tigerton. Visitation will be on Monday, from 9 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life for Steven and Jo Ann will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at Pub 21 in Rothschild.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Jerome R. Ravey

Jerome R. Ravey, 81, Minocqua (formerly of the Wausau area), joined his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 18, 2024, after fighting several illnesses. Born to Melvin E. and Adela M. (Behm) Ravey on November 21,1942, in Waupaca, WI, Jerry was a man of deep faith, creative talent and unwavering dedication to those he cherished.

After Jerry graduated from Waupaca High School, he bravely served our country as a United States Marine from 1960-1970, including service in Vietnam and Guam. He also served 4 additional years in the U.S Army Reserve. While in Guam, Jerry received a meritorious honor for his part in saving victims of a plane crash. This fall Jerry and his son, Tim, were looking forward to taking the Never Forgotten Honor Flight together.

After his time in the service, he worked at a variety of jobs but spent many years working in the janitorial business, including owning and operating Duraclean Master Cleaners. Jerry was a very talented carpenter and found happiness working in his shop building and creating.

Jerry found timeless love with Penny Pinkowsky-Thompson, whom he married on June 19, 1993, at Mt. Olive Church in Schofield. Their union was a testament to the resilience of love and the strength of their commitment to one another.

Jerry was the proud father of Timothy (Tracy) Ravey, Debra (Andee) Ravey, and Jodi (Kay) Ravey. He was also blessed with two stepsons, Eric (Kelly) Thompson and Adam (Lesha) Thompson. Together with Penny, they expanded their family through the loving adoption of Shawn, Lane, and Tilesha Ravey. Each of his children held a special place in his heart. Jerry’s legacy includes 5 grandchildren, Saisha, Stephanie, Aaron, Adeline, and Evelyn, and 3 great-grandchildren, Kira, Keaton, and Luka. He is also survived by his brother, Melvin Ravey, Jr., sisters Judy Strasser and Jane Bowker, and sisters-in law Joy Sorensen and Wendy Treptow. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Kenneth Ravey, sister Beverly Cartwright and sister-in-law Tena Pinkowsky.

A service to celebrate Jerry’s life will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church in Minocqua on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 11:30 AM with Pastor Maxine Gray officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until time of the service. Interment will be at Northwoods National Cemetery on July 3, 2024, at 11:00 AM. Nimsgren Funeral home is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in his honor to Calvary Lutheran Church or The Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

Jerry will be deeply missed but forever remembered by those who had the privilege of knowing him. His spirit of faith, love and kindness will live on in the hearts of all he touched.