WAUSAU – Jack Barthels tossed a five-hit shutout as the Wausau East baseball team cruised to an 8-0 win over Menomonie in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday at East High School.

The No. 8 seed Lumberjacks (17-10) move on to a regional final matchup with No. 1 seed Stevens Point (24-2) at Bukolt Park in Stevens Point on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Barthels struck out seven and walked two in the shutout win for East.

Caden Werth had three hits, scored twice and knocked in two, leadoff man Iain Stahel scored three times, and Ryan Rodemeier added a pair of RBI in the win for Wausau East.

Lumberjacks 8, Mustangs 0

Menomonie 000 000 0 – 0 5 2

Wausau East 410 102 x – 8 8 2

WP: Jack Barthels. LP: A.J. Zydowsky.

SO: Zydowsky (5 inn.) 3, Tyler Legge (1 inn.) 0; Barthels 7. BB: Zydowsky 2, Legge 1; Barthels 2.

Top hitters: WE, Caden Werth 3×3, 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Ryan Rodemeier 2 RBI; Davis Winter 2 runs; Iain Stahel 3 runs.

Records: Menomonie 10-15; Wausau East 17-10.