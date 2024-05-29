Wausau Pilot & Review

HUDSON – Wausau East junior Ted Schlindwein is moving on to state after tying for fifth at a WIAA Division 1 Boys Golf Sectional on Tuesday at Troy Burne Golf Club.

Eau Claire Memorial finished with a team score of 311 and Hudson placed second with a 320 to earn the two automatic team berths at the 2024 WIAA State Boys Golf Tournament, which will be held June 3-4 at the Meadows at Blackwolf Run in Kohler. Wausau East ended up fourth (336) and Wausau West was seventh (347).

The top three individuals not on the qualifying teams also earn spots at state. Those were taken by River Falls’ Connor O’Malley, who placed third with a 75, and Schlindwein and New Richmond’s Cole Langeness, who tied for fifth with 77s.

Ryan Trucco and Russell Harder finished in a tie for 12th with 82s and Alex Fehl had an 85 for Wausau West.

Sawyer Kramb added an 84, Sam Barthels shot 86, and Cooper Bjerke and Brody Trantow each shot 89 for Wausau East.

Sam Swavely of Hudson was the individual sectional champion with a 70, two shots better than Eau Claire Memorial’s Will Schlitz.

WIAA Division 1 Boys Golf Sectional

May 28, at Troy Burne Golf Club, Hudson

(*denotes state meet qualifiers)

Team: *1. Eau Claire Memorial 311; *2. Hudson 320; 3. River Falls 335; 4. Wausau East 336; 5. New Richmond 339; 6. Marshfield 345; 7. Wausau West 347; 8. Merrill 349.

Individual scores: 1. Sam Swavely (HUD) 70; 2. Will Schlitz (ECM) 72; 3. *Connor O’Malley (RF) 75; 4. Adam Diller (ECM) 76; 5. *Ted Schlindwein (WE) and *Cole Langeness (NR) 77; 7. Connor Lingen (Medford) 79; 8. Tyler DeBruyckere (ECM) and Riley Viergutz (Medford) 80; 10. Aiden Kampke (HUD) and Canton Langeness (NR) 81; 12. Ryan Trucco (WW), Tyler Heiman (MAR) and Russell Harder (WW) 82; 15. Caden Hebert (ECM) and Oscar Grothaus (HUD) 83; 17. Sawyer Kramb (WE) and Ryan Swanson (RF) 84; 19. Parker Klebenow (MER) and Alex Fehl (WW) 85; 21. Drake Card (HUD), Sam Barthels (WE) and Chase Klebenow (MER) 86; 24. Will Benedict (RF), Brody Kowieski (Rhinelander), Keegan Fredrick (MAR) and Afton Hamill (MAR) 87; 28. Zander Maier (Chippewa Falls), Thomas Cole (ECM) and Evan Elliot (MER) 88; 31. Cooper Bjerke (WE), Maxx Oertel (MAR), Jack Wendtland (Eau Claire North), Daniel Linn (RF), William Brinkman (NR), Zach Hinchcliffe (SP) and Brody Trantow (WE) 89; 38. Beckett Thatcher (Chippewa Falls) and Colton Burrows (MER) 90; 40. Lance Howard (NR), Magnus Machtan (MAR) and Matthew Unger (NR) 92; 43. Jace Acker (Menomonie) 93; 44. Archimedes Xiong (RF) 96; 45. Nic Logan (HUD) and Jacob Schmeltzer (MER) 97; 47. Drew Schwabe (WW) 98; 48. Will Butalla (WW) 100.