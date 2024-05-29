For Wausau Pilot & Review

ASHWAUBENON – The Wausau Woodchucks completed a sweep of their home-and-home series with the Green Bay Rockers on Tuesday night, winning 7-5 in Northwoods League baseball action at Capital Credit Union Park.

Melendez (University of Montavello) took the mound for the Chucks, striking out one and only allowing three hits across three innings pitched.

The Chucks scored their first run in the top of the fifth when Jeff Davis (Eastern Florida State College) scored from first on a booming double from Nathan King (Kankakee Community College), and grabbed the lead on a two-run home run from Max Galvin (Oklahoma State University) in the sixth, before Green Bay tied it up in the bottom of the frame.

The Chucks loaded the bases in the top of the seventh on singles from Nathan King and Drew Berkland, and a walk by Max Galvin. Jeremy Conforti (Central Methodist University) knocked in two with a single and just a pitch later Val Cerna (Central Methodist University) batted in another with a single of his own, to make the lead 6-4 for Wausau.

The Rockers would close the gap to 6-5 late in the seventh. Caleb White (Georgia State University) struck out 2 to end the inning for the Chucks and ended his day with five strikeouts.

Drew Berkland made a leaping catch at the wall to preserve the Woodchucks’ lead in the eighth before Max Galvin scored on an errant throw to extend Wausau’s lead to 7-5.

Tyler Smith (University of South Alabama) closed out the win on the mound to earn the save for Wausau (2-0).

The Woodchucks returns to Athletic Park on Wednesday to host Fond du Lac for a game at 6:05 p.m.