The winning design for the city of Wausau and village of Rib Mountain’s

2024 ‘I Voted’ sticker contest has been selected.

Addison, a fourth-grader at South Mountain Elementary School, earned the most votes for her patriotic eagle design, beating out seven other elementary school kids in grades two through five.

The winning design will be printed and made available for voters in the Aug. 13 partisan primary and Nov. 5 presidential election.

Facebook users cast votes in the contest by “liking” their favorite

photo posted on the city’s Facebook page. The sticker design with the most likes between May 22 and May 27 was declared the winner.

All designs can be found on Wausau’s website.