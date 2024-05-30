This week’s featured cocktail is delightful springtime sipper, featuring the flavors of apple and pineapple with Malibu. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Tropical Apple Punch

1 1/2 oz. 360 Apple

1/2 oz. Malibu

2 oz. Pineapple Juice

Apple slices, for garnish

Pour the liquids into a shaker with ice, and shake vigorously to combine. Pour into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a slice or two of freshly cut apple, then serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.