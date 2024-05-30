By Tom Kilian for Wausau Pilot & Review

Ignoring your people’s needs and desires while pricing them out of their own community is not a viable economic development strategy. But, for years, it has been the City of Wausau municipal government’s strategy.

As many residents are worrying about things as simple and critical as being able to afford water and housing, or their property taxes, many city council members have committed tens of millions of tax dollars to private upscale residential development, and continue to do so.

It does not seem to matter to them – or to some department heads at City Hall – that Wausau, overall, has fundamentally been a financially modest working- and middle- class town, or that past Moody’s ratings note Wausau’s “below average resident wealth profile.”

Nor does it seem to matter that recent Moody’s data indicates that Wausau’s housing market is 21.1% overvalued, while the overall U.S. housing market is just 13.9% overvalued. If, by chance, there are certain corrections in the housing market here, and this out-of-touch public spending on development continues, then past cautioning that “extensive TID activity…could pose operational pressure on the city’s finances if their associated assessed valuations depreciated” may start to matter a lot more.

Given these things, it is perplexing why Wausau would spend so much money on high end development – and absorb the risk and opportunity cost – if its primary objective were to truly maximize the greatest public good through the judicious use of public money.

But, of course, the city council and municipal government would not, and could not, funnel public monies that were intended to help our people toward these decadent debacles instead, without their partners in the private sector.

Such partners resemble what Brent Cebul refers to as the “local elite” in Illusions of Progress. Some degree of control or trajectory of public-monies-dispersal often rests upon them. We have had outfits like MCDEVCO and Central Wausau Progress. Now we have the Greater Wausau Prosperity Partnership and Wausau Opportunity Zone (WOZ). One challenge with public-private partnerships, in general, is that the “public” good may not always be the top priority of the “private” partner, as we feel that it should be for the government. After all, private partners are often for-profit entities.

Unsurprisingly, this overall municipal strategy has failed, and is failing. As one taxpayer-subsidized luxury development stalls or implodes, the local government and local business elites, walking hand-in-hand together over another local economic cliff, move on to the next one.

T. Wall’s Foundry development – luxury apartments on the site of the former mall – was stalled, even though it was juiced with 45% public assistance, when comparing TIF dollars committed to the guaranteed minimum assessed value in the development agreement. And while that pile of rocks sat there in the middle of downtown, Swiderski’s upscale apartment development on the riverfront, The Sterling, fell apart, even though it was to receive $9.2 million in public assistance from taxpayers.

As we can see, not only have these initiatives been largely inconsistent with the needs and desires of the majority of Wausonians – and a departure from Wausau’s authentic identity as a working- and middle- class city – they have also been abortive. It is unlikely that this is a coincidence.

Stay True to Yourself or Falter: Wausau Insurance, Domino Bar, and Monk Botanical Gardens

It is important to emphasize that the following private sector examples were not products of public policy or the decisions and actions of the municipal government. The government had nothing to do with them. That being said, these private sector case studies can – and should – serve as serious cautionary tales for our local government to inform and improve their policy approaches and outcomes in relation to local economic development.

For those at City Hall who think Wausau is not currently big enough or fancy enough to be successful, it would be wise for them to remember Employers Insurance of Wausau or “Wausau Insurance.” It is a rather fitting and poetic example because the current City Hall building is actually their old office building. As described in “Wisconsin Hometown Stories: Wausau,” as Employers Insurance of Wausau grew and became more bigtime, it developed a “corporate inferiority complex” because it was based in a small Midwestern town. It wanted to stray from that small town identity to seem more big city, but that was a mistake. After it hired J. Walter Thompson advertising agency (JWT), it then embraced its small-city essence and created the “Wausau Story” campaign. Embracing authenticity was a big part of catapulting the company’s success.

After it had a new owner, The Domino Bar – a local institution in its own right for decades – changed or removed things that people valued, tried to be fancier than it had been, and raised prices – sounds nearly identical to the city government’s overarching economic development strategy. Now “temporarily closed,” per its online information, the transformation failed spectacularly, and rapidly. Like City Hall, the bar ultimately did not have its finger on the pulse of the people it served (and similar to City Hall, it apparently wished it had different people to serve who would be more affluent).

The current Monk Botanical Gardens name-change disaster should also trigger some reflection from the local government in relation to its development approach of trying to fix things that are not broken. But by changing the name to “Wausau Botanic Gardens,” was not this move similar to Employers Insurance’s strategy of highlighting its Wausau location? No. Maybe that was the mindset from the local chamber of commerce president who praised the name change, but he is also the same individual who supported hiring two new police officers to target Wausau’s unhoused population. Both positions were incorrect, and both resulted in community backlash. Erasing the heritage of an important community asset – Monk Botanical Gardens – while simultaneously disregarding a local family’s generosity and donation is likely not something that JWT would have recommended. Clearly, with this local garden, “a rose by any other name” is simply not going to cut it for the community.

Correcting the City of Wausau’s Failed Approach

It is clear that being out of touch with people’s needs and desires, while trying to be something that you are not, is a perilous approach in Wausau. It is time that City Hall recognize this reality and correct its failing economic development strategy. It is time that local government focus on the steak rather than the sizzle, by taking a more authentic approach to our town. Perhaps instead of “Keeping It Wausome!™,” whatever that marketing means, they just need to keep it real.

