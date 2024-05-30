MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources seeks landowners to host hunters with disabilities for the gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities, which will take place Oct. 5 through Oct. 13.

To be part of the program, landowners must have at least 60 acres available, be able to host at least three hunters and complete an online application by July 1. The DNR asks interested landowners to fill in all the property information fields on the application.

“Year after year, this special hunt provides hunters with disabilities the opportunity to deer hunt during a time and in a place that is more accessible,” said Brooke VanHandel, DNR assistant deer and elk specialist, in a news release. “We are so thankful for our landowner sponsors who are willing to partner with hunters and open their properties to allow more individuals to continue Wisconsin’s deer hunting tradition.”

For more information, visit the DNR’s Deer Hunting For Hunters With Disabilities webpage.