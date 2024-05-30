By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Prosecutors on Thursday filed formal charges against the Riverside Fire chief accused of child enticement and other crimes, two weeks after a probable cause hearing in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Robert Bowen, 52, has been on administrative leave from the department he heads since news of his arrest broke. Bowen now faces charges of child enticement and two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault. He is free on a $15,000 cash bond.

According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday, a 16-year-old child told investigators that Bowen purchased a sex toy online and gave the toy to the child. A detective collected an Amazon receipt for the purchase of the toy, which matched the alleged victim’s description, and was shipped to Bowen’s home in January. The alleged victim told investigators they were warned not to tell anyone about the sex toy.

The same child told a forensic interviewer about an instance in which Bowen, who lives in Weston, took the child to his home, took off their shirt and rubbed their back, neck and arms with oil, then laid on top of them, put his legs between their legs and ground his genitals into their buttocks. Police have not said whether the alleged victim is male or female, but said they cried after the assault. According to the criminal complaint, when the alleged victim said “no,” Bowen allegedly replied by saying he is a firefighter and EMT and has “seen it all.”

The alleged victim described a third alleged assault in which they were in a vehicle when Bowen took their hand and placed it on his genitals. Bowen also allegedly offered them alcohol and marijuana edibles, the complaint states.

Police say the alleged victim knew Bowen through a family connection, though the two are not related, and that the alleged actions did not happen in connection to Bowen’s work as a fire chief.

The assaults are being investigated by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are alleged to have happened between June 2023 and May 2024.

A pretrial conference is set for July 2.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.