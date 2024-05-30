Xee Lee, 32, of Wausau. May 24, 2024: Possession of methamphetamine

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Caitlinn Rosenberg, 26, of Wausau. Possession of cocaine, THC and designer drugs with intent to deliver; maintain a drug trafficking place; child neglect
Jesus Fernandez, 44, of Rothschild. May 30, 2024: First-degree sexual assault
Isaiah Williams, 22, of Wausau. May 24, 2024: Throw or expel bodily substances while a prisoner
Nicholas Strain, 33, of Wausau. May 28, 2024: Disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater
Robert Bowen, 52, of Monroe. May 30, 2024: Child enticement, fourth-degree sexual assault
Xao Yang, 31, of Wausau. May 23, 2024: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
Xee Lee, 32, of Wausau. May 24, 2024: Possession of methamphetamine
Derrick Shields, 38, of Schofield. May 28, 2024: Bail jumping
Daniel Czerwinski, 42, of Wausau. May 28, 2024: Battery or threat to a judge prosecutor or law enforcement officer
Sophia Galvan-Mueller, 41, of Wausau. May 28, 2024: Bail jumping, carrying a concealed weapon
Robert Mallory, 49. Bail jumping, battery
Anthony Barker, 29, of Wausau. May 24, 2024: False imprisonment
Terra Lafave, 49, of Ringle. May 24, 2024: Strangulation and suffocation, battery
Nathan Hagenbucher, 37. Initial appearance May 28, 2024: Possession of methamphetamine
Matree Xiong, 34, of Wausau. May 28, 2024: Fourth-offense OWI
Anthony Jurgenson, 19 of Medford. May 30, 2024: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery, child abuse, battery
Adam Wallin, 35, of Wausau. May 29 and 30, 2024: Bail jumping
Erica Reyes, 26, of Wausau. May 30, 2024: Bail jumping