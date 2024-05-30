Wausau Pilot & Review

Rick Reyer, a retired Wausau broadcaster living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, will throw out the first pitch Friday for the Milwaukee Brewers as the team honors Gehrig’s legacy.

The ALS Association on May 31 joins Major League Baseball and the Brewers in celebrating Gehrig, one of baseball’s greatest players.

As part of the nationwide effort, the ALS Association in partnership with Milwaukee Brewers will be hosting the annual Lou Gehrig Day Chasin’ a Cure Tailgate and Game at the American Family Field. The event with the Milwaukee Brewers for the past 15 years evolved into the nationwide Lou Gehrig Day effort. To kick off the game, Lucy Chamberlain will sing the national anthem. Throughout the game, videos and many fun surprises will take place.

The event features endless fun and food at the Uecker parking lot including a private concert by local talent Kaleidoscope, and Sobelman’s burgers, Jimmy Luv’s and Tito’s Bloody Mary’s, Molson Coors refreshing beer, Vizzy hard seltzers, Sprecher and Dang! That’s Good non-alcoholic beverages, family-friendly games, activities and more.

A special appearance by the famous Racing Sausages and a silent auction enhances the tailgate experience. Along with the Milwaukee Brewers, local partners include the Brewers Community Foundation, Nicholas Family Foundation and MP Systems.

“The ALS Association is committed to making ALS livable for everyone, everywhere, until we find a cure,” said Josh Nuss, territory executive of the ALS Association. “We thank the Milwaukee Brewers for helping raise awareness and vital funds for ALS research and care. By coming together on this day to honor Lou Gehrig, we can make a real difference in the lives of those currently living with ALS and their loved ones.”