Some Wausau leaders are raising concerns over a proposed Wausau-Marathon County intergovernmental agreement that would shift control of the city’s parks to county oversight.

Speaking during a Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday, several alders said they feared that converting the Parks and Recreation Committee into an advisory-only role or abolishing the group altogether would dilute the authority the city has over its parks.

An existing Parks Commission comprising three alders, three county supervisors and a citizen member is and will effectively be the sole governing body over the city’s park system. The commission is charged with approving all policies related to park services by the Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, including those applicable to the city.

But the city does not appear to have much choice in the matter.

That’s because the city of Wausau delegated all control of its parks to Marathon County through an agreement as far back as 1974.

“The City has appropriated the money to pay the County per the 1974 resolution but no contract clarifying expectations was developed,” documents shared by Parks Director Jamie Polley at the COW meeting say. The proposed contract provides that clarification and direction, the parks director said.

The other option is to terminate that 1974 agreement with notice and manage the city’s parks exclusively after a year-long period, which would follow the notice of separation. But that solution could be costly – as some alders, the city attorney and the parks director pointed out.

Alder Sarah Watson acknowledged the peculiar situation the city is in but also stressed accepting the proposed city-county agreement.

“It just sort of seems like the Park and Rec. Committee sort of was more of a mirage, like just an expectation what we thought it was, but it really hasn’t been that way for 50 years,” Watson said. “So we sort of had this assumption of how it was running, even though that’s not how it was running. And so now that it’s going to change to how it should run, we’re having problems with that conversion?”

Watson, who represents Dist. 8, said the “contract is actually a way to pin the county down better and…getting what we actually pay for.”

A 1973 Wisconsin statute that says the board of any county with a population of less than 750,000 is vested with all authority for “the purpose of governing, managing, controlling, improving and caring for public parks, parkways, boulevards and pleasure drives.” The city has 34 parks ranging from 0.2 to 73 acres and the county has 17 parks, with sizes ranging from 0.42 to 1,453 acres.

The presentation from Polley laid out the existing practices.

All employees of the Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, including Polley, are county employees. The Parks Department is entrusted with the operation and maintenance of all the parks in the county. The cost of departmental staff and equipment is shared 50/50 by Wausau and Marathon County as well as the cost of administrative office space and utilities provided in county-owned facilities.

Any capital projects exclusively owned by or solely benefiting the city must be separately approved by the city. The department director is authorized to act for and on behalf of the city in all Wausau park matters, “subject to the duly authorized Marathon County Park Commission and the City of Wausau Mayor, as well as all applicable law.”

The intergovernmental contract aims to “memorialize” all of these aspects, Polley said, during a presentation on the status of the operation of the parks on Tuesday. She made a similar presentation at the Marathon County Board meeting last week.

Alders Terry Kilian, Tom Neal, Gary Gisselman and Lou Larson said they feared that by diluting the authority of the city’s five-member Parks and Recreation Committee or abolishing it, resident representation will diminish. Neal said the intergovernmental agreement would render the city’s Parks and Recreation Committee ineffective, depriving the alders of the immediacy of working with parks department staff. He also disputed Polley’s assertion that there will be no change after the agreement is signed, saying they have to seek permission from the Park Commission for anything they want to do.

Kilian said the functionality part is not in question and the city and the county worked together well, as far as functions and payment are concerned. but there is more than that at stake.

“It feels like we’re forgetting about the representatives of the people and that Park and Rec. Committee does that probably in a better way. So I hate to see that dissolve,” Kilian said.

Larson also asked about the consequences of splitting from the 1974 agreement and having a separate city commission on parks. City Attorney Anne Jacobson said this can be done in the process mentioned above. But she pointed out that the city’s committee is already effectively an advisory body. When Alder Carol Lukens also asked about the consequences of the split, Jacobson and COW President Lisa Rasmussen said it would entail a lot of money to do so since the city would then have to pay entirely for its staff, equipment and operations.

Polley tried to allay the alders’ fears on more than one occasion. She said the county board does not and will not make decisions for the city’s parks, no matter what the city decides. She said that she and her staff also work for the city and its parks, and just like any other director, she prepares a budget for the city’s parks, which needs Wausau City Council approval. There will be no fiscal impact or changes in the funding or existing services, she said.

“This document memorializes the actions taken for the operations and management of the City of Wausau and Marathon County parks,” reads the “purpose” section of the intergovernmental contract, which spells out the existing service levels for park services provided by the two local government entities.

The parks director said it would be more beneficial to the city to have this agreement than the county because the county right now has authority. If the city wants to set some expectations, they can start with the agreement.

Rasmussen said they should formalize their expectations and ensure that city’s interests are maintained.

Alder Michael Martens agreed with Watson’s earlier comments about the actual status of the city’s parks committee and said the city could be move involved in the Park Commission through Wausau’s three representatives. Watson and Neal are two of the three alders on the commission. Before April, Larson and Dawn Herbst, who lost the spring election, represented the city. The third representative has not been named.

No vote was taken but the alders did agree to the next steps outlined by Polley. She will take the proposal to the Parks and Recreation Committee and then go to Wausau Finance Committee. Thereafter, the city attorney and the county’s corporation counsel will review the draft before it goes to the Park Commission and, finally, the Marathon County Board of Supervisors.