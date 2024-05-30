For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks defeated the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 8-3 on Wednesday at Athletic Park to move to 3-0 on the season in Northwoods League baseball action.

It was another strong hitting performance combined with the Chucks pitchers striking out 15 batters.

Max Galvin (Oklahoma State) started the Chucks out hot, blasting a two-run homer in the first inning. It’s the second two-run homer for him in as many days. The Chucks led 2-0 after two innings.

Grant Siegel (University Central Florida) commanded the mound, throwing three innings allowing three hits and earning three strikeouts for Wausau. His night ended with the Woodchucks leading 3-1.

With the score tied 3-3 headed into the bottom of the eighth, the Chucks took the lead and added to it. Five walks from three different Dock Spider pitchers combined with a Drew Berkland RBI single was the dagger for the Chucks.

In both home games this season the Chucks have entered the eighth inning tied and grabbed the lead each time. They move to 2-0 at home and 3-0 on the season.

Wausau heads to Fond du Lac for an 11:35 a.m. and look to sweep the Dock Spiders in the first series against them this season.