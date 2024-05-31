Wausau Pilot & Review

This week, we shine the spotlight on Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 5712 Memorial Court in Weston. The Everest Chapel in Weston opened in 2005, expanding available services for people in the greater Wausau area, though the business itself has a long history that stretches back to 1884.

Then, the business began when partners Frank Ritter and Fred Deutsch founded “Ritter & Deutsch,” manufacturing furniture and fixtures, operating a retail furniture store on Wausau’s Main Street and developing an undertaking and funeral direction business. In 1962, the Wausau Chapel on Adams Street was built and in 1982, the first crematory in central and northern Wisconsin was added. Scott Brainard assumed ownership of the family business in 1985 and is

still actively assisting families in his community. He remains a mentor to the entire Brainard Funeral Home staff.

Brainard Funeral Home takes great pride in standing out through an unwavering commitment to compassion, personalized service and attention to detail. Shannon Dunn, general manager and licensed funeral director, praised the professional team at Brainard.

“I work alongside a talented and dedicated team of professionals,” Dunn said. “They are both inspiring and rewarding to work with. Their collective expertise is exceptional and allows us to bring our very best to those we serve.”

Dunn also pointed to the team’s dedication to the community as a whole.

“We actively participate in community events, support local charities, and collaborate with other organizations,” Dunn said. “Our commitment extends to fostering relationships beyond the funeral home and making an overall positive impact in the communities we serve.”

As a funeral home with over 150 years of experience, Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center takes immense pride in its legacy and the services they provide to our community. Their longevity, personalized approach, community involvement and ongoing support make them a trusted choice for families seeking compassionate funeral services. As part of that legacy, they have recently renovated all of their funeral homes to create warm and welcoming surroundings where grieving families can find solace and comfort.

When families face the challenging task of planning a funeral service, Brainard Funeral Home strives to provide compassionate and comprehensive support. They understand that this is an emotionally difficult time, and their approach is centered around empathy, communication, and attention to detail.

Here, read about Brainard Funeral Home’s values and vision as an organization – and more about what to expect when you need their services.

Q: Tell us about your mission and what makes Brainard Funeral Home stand out.

A: Our mission is to honor lives and to care for families with the utmost dignity and respect as if they were our own. At our funeral homes, we hold steadfast to our core values, ensuring that every family we serve feels supported and cared for during their most challenging moments. Our Commitment to Customers means we go above and beyond to meet their unique needs, providing personalized services that honor their loved ones. With Integrity & Respect, we show that families can trust us to be honest and reliable. When families face loss, our Courage & Compassion guide us to be a comforting presence, offering solace and understanding. We strive for Excellence in Execution and Quality, meticulously handling every detail to alleviate the burden on families and ensuring that our product offerings provide premium value. And through Continuous Improvement, we adapt and learn, always seeking ways to enhance our services and create meaningful experiences for those we serve.

Q: When a family member dies, it can be terribly overwhelming for loved ones left behind. Take me through the process of what happens when someone contacts you for your services after a loss.

A: As soon as we have connected with an authority or family member, we respectfully bring their loved one into our care. From there, we schedule an appointment for the family to meet with our funeral director. During the meeting, we discuss the family’s wishes, preferences, and specific cultural or religious requirements, and we collect all essential details. We provide a transparent breakdown of costs, ensuring families understand their choices. After arrangements have been made, our team handles the logistics and paperwork and then coordinates a meaningful ceremony that reflects the person’s life and honors their memory. Our contact and commitment extend beyond the funeral service or ceremony as well. We offer grief support and resources to help families cope during the difficult weeks ahead. Our goal is always to help alleviate the burden on loved ones during what can be an overwhelming time.

Q: Let’s face it – no one wants to talk about death, but it’s important. What types of pre planning options do you offer?

A: Planning ahead for your funeral is a thoughtful and responsible step that can provide peace of mind for both you and your loved ones. We offer many preplanning options that are tailored to the needs and wishes of every unique individual. Some options include the type of service or celebration, casket or urn selection, floral arrangements, music, cemetery needs, funding options, and more.

Q: What do you wish more people understood about the funeral industry and what you do?

A: We are always working to convey the importance of celebrating a life lived and creating a meaningful goodbye. Funerals can be deeply personalized. We encourage families to celebrate their loved one’s life in unique ways—whether through music, photos, or personalized rituals. We also want families to know we are here to support them throughout their journey through grief, not only at the time of loss.

Q: What is the most satisfying thing about what you do? What about the most challenging?

A: As funeral service professionals, the most satisfying aspect of our work lies in the profound impact we have on families during their most vulnerable moments. We are always focused on facilitating healing, which also leads to one of our biggest challenges: dealing with grief daily takes an emotional toll on our team. We absorb the pain and sorrow of families, which can be draining. Balancing empathy while providing support and guidance is a constant challenge.

