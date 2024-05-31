Marathon County Public Library Wausau, 300 N. First St., Wausau, will host a craft program to turn recycled maps into pendants. The program will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. June 5. Free. No registration required. For more info or to register, call 715-261-7230 or visit https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=12699.

Adults can learn about helping pollinators at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The class, Gardening for Pollinators, will be held on June 13 from 10-11 a.m. and will be repeated the same day at 6-7 p.m. Free, with registration required. To register, visit https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=13118, or call 715-261-1241.

Adults can enjoy a free screening of a 2023 movie starring Jeffrey Wright as writer Thelonious “Monk” Ellison on June 25 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free. No registration required. For more info, call 715-359-6208.







