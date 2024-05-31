Wausau Pilot & Review

The Rosholt Car and Truck Show set for Saturday has been moved to Sunday, June 2 amid weather concerns.

The all-ages event will now launch Sunday with car registration beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m. Awards and trophies will be given out at 2 p.m. with a burnout show at 3. Best in show winner will see a $1,000 cash price, with additional prizes for all first-place winners and trophies for first through third place. A “farthest traveled” winner will receive a $100

cash prize.

The show will be held at the Rosholt Fairgrounds, 186 W. Forest St. in Rosholt.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase with a beer tent, live music provided by Kryptonite DJ, a photographer, many local vendors, 50/50 raffles and more.

Pre0register at this link.