Wausau Pilot & Review

The Marathon County Public Library is excited to share some Sensational Summer Reads with Wausau Pilot & Review readers. Each week during the summer, Wausau Pilot will feature one recommended book for adults and one for children, handpicked by MCPL staff!

When children and teens read throughout the summer, it lessens the impact of summer learning loss. By encouraging and instilling healthy reading habits in children, you are setting them up for future success. Reading isn’t just important for children but for adults as well with benefits that include improved memory, enhanced vocabulary, strengthened communication skills and increased empathy.

We hope this summer series will inspire and encourage library users of all ages to pick up a book. Check Wausau Pilot each week this summer for new recommendations available to check out at your local Marathon County Public Library.

Here are this week’s Sensational Summer Reads from the MCPL:

Libertarians on the prairie: Laura Ingalls Wilder, Rose Wilder Lane, and the making of the Little House Books, by Christine Woodside

The Little House books have been read and enjoyed by thousands of readers, old and young alike. This book describes the creative struggle between Laura and her daughter Rose, as they tried to tell the story of their parents and grandparents and the desire to conquer the Wild West.

It also uncovers the hidden themes of sacrifice and self-reliance inserted into the story by Rose Wilder Lane, also a writer, who was a fervent libertarian and advocate for the American libertarian movement. An interesting and thought provoking new look at the importance of these books, their impact and their hidden themes.

Joy Ride, by Sherri Duskey Rinker

This heartfelt story about a young girl staying true to herself comes from the best-selling author of Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site. Quickly bored after the start of summer vacation, Joy begins a project with her grandfather to restore an old bike and give it a new life.

When her friends see the newly improved bike, they make fun of it and Joy makes a rash decision to get rid of it. In doing so, Joy loses the spark within herself. Joy Ride is a wonderful story about overcoming the opinions of others and embracing individuality and self-expression.

Summers are meant to be celebrated and filled with memories. Families can plan to make some when they visit their local library!