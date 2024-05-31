Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – The Wausau East baseball team saw its season come to an end with a hard-fought 3-1 loss to No. 1 seed Stevens Point in a WIAA Division 1 regional final Thursday at Bukolt Park.

The Panthers scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the first inning and kept Wausau East at bay to reach a Division 1 sectional next Tuesday at Hackman Field in Marshfield.

Noah Marschke had an RBI double, Braylen Nystrom followed with a run-scoring single and following an error and a walk, Nystrom scored on a sacrifice fly by Chase Geyer to put Stevens Point on top 3-0.

That score held until the sixth when Wausau East scratched across a run. Iain Stahel and Davis Winter had back-to-back one-out singles, and Stahel scored on a groundout by Caden Werth.

Marschke, Stevens Point’s pitcher, was able to earn a strikeout to end the frame and finished off a complete game with a shutout seventh inning. He ended up with seven strikeouts and only those two sixth-inning singles allowed.

Wausau East finishes its season with a 17-11 record.

Stevens Point (25-2) will take on Eau Claire North (15-9) in a sectional semifinal at 10 a.m. Tuesday, with River Falls (21-4) and Hudson (20-7) playing in the other semifinal at 1 p.m. The winners will play at 4 p.m. for the sectional title and a berth in the WIAA State Baseball Tournament in Appleton, which starts on June 10.

Panthers 3, Lumberjacks 1

Wausau East 000 001 0 – 1 2 1

Stevens Point 300 000 x – 3 5 0

WP: Noah Marschke. LP: R.J. Stroming.

SO: Stroming (2/3 inn.) 0, Ryan Rodemeier (5 1/3 inn.) 2; Marschke 7. BB: Stroming 3, Rodemeier 1; Marschke 1.

Top hitters: WE, Iain Stahel 1×3, run; Davis Winter 1×2; Caden Werth RBI. SP, Braylen Nystrom 2×3, 2B, RBI; Max Kruger 2B; Marschke 2B, RBI.

Records: Wausau East 17-11; Stevens Point 25-2.