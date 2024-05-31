Quentin A. Clarke

Quentin Audie Clarke was an unforgettable presence in the lives of all who knew him, played with or against him, encountered him randomly, and especially in the lives of those who loved him. As so many did because Quinn was easy to love.

To say that there are no words to express our collective grief is an understatement and an oversimplification of just how devastating it is to write about his death at the age of 24. But Quinn taught us how to do hard things and keep going.

Born May 7, 2000, Quinn’s charisma was evident from the very start. Quick to laugh, and with a luminous smile, he was an energetic and vibrant child. Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes just before his second birthday, Quinn taught us all that things which happen to us do not define us. We define ourselves.

His was a typical Wisconsin childhood and adolescence. One rich with family celebrations and trips to North Dakota, the Northwoods, and Washington D.C. And sports. Quinn began playing hockey as a mite in grade school and then fell in love with lacrosse. He played for the DC Everest Evergreens team at his high school, graduating from DC Everest in 2018. He then attended Chatham University in Pittsburgh, playing as #24 on their lacrosse team, the Cougars.

The pandemic years challenged Quinn as they did so many, and he returned to Wausau. Quinn’s talents shone as he took on the roles of mentor and assistant coach with the DC Evergreens, Team Sconnie, and the Wausau Wilds co-op lacrosse team.

He was first to laugh and generous with his affection. It’s no wonder he had so many diverse groups of friends, he had so much love to share. His hugs were a delight and his meme-curation top notch. He loved music and was a terrible singer (what wouldn’t we give to hear him sing again…). He loved his family and was the kind of brother who hated the sappy stuff, but always would tell you he was proud of you. And he was imperfect, as we all are.

This endless list of moments in Quinn’s life, these things he did, they are not the sum of who he was and continues to be in the hearts of those who love him and whom he loved wholeheartedly in return. His legacy will be those he leaves behind and how we honor his memory.

Quentin Audie Clarke is survived by a world that misses him…specifically he is survived by his parents Dee Clarke, Paul Clarke, Jr., and his S-mom Deb Clarke; his grandparents Connie Wahoske, Frank Epstein, Elaine Clarke, and Molly Hoffmann; his sister Josie Clarke and brothers Jake and Eli Grant; his aunts Marni (Adam) Servais, Kelly (Rick) Lehnherr, Miriam (Steve) Tessmer and Rebecca Hoffmann; cousins Isaac (Abigail), William, and Joseph Servais; Tyler, Katelyn, Brianna Mathes and Kamala Lehnherr; Elroy Phillips; and an extended family that spans the globe.

Quinn was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dennis Wahoske, Arden Hoffmann, Paul Clarke, Sr., and his beloved Ahma, Chris Clarke-Epstein.

The family wishes to thank all those who have reached out in the long days since Quinn’s death. The outpouring of love and grief has been overwhelming and gratifying to his memory. We take comfort that Quinn was so well-loved by many in his short life.

Quinn’s life will be celebrated on Sunday, June 9th at the Brainard Funeral Home in Weston (5712 Memorial Court) with a private family service followed by a public reception from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm. You are invited to bring your very best Quinn stories. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) or the BCRF (Breast Cancer Research Foundation).

Dawn L. Hanke

For 56 out of 87 years, mom and dad danced. They are dancing once again, only this time the music and the dance will never stop. God took you to be together once again and live for eternity in his glorious heavenly home.

Dawn L. Hanke 8/1/36 – 5/29/24 passed away at her residence at Wellington Place in Rib Mountain with her children by her side.

She was born in the town of Stettin until she met her soul mate Gerald at a dance hall in Poniatowski, WI. They married on May 18, 1957 at St. Paul’s Lutheran church in Wausau. They lived on a hobby farm for 13 years, and mom loved to work in her gardens.

She was always working in her yard or making crafts. She was a homemaker and used her artistic creativity to make many floral designs for friends and also worked in a floral dept. Her and dad worked together at local craft fairs and enjoyed traveling to Mexico with family and friends. She was a loving mother, wife, sister, and grandmother.

Dawn is survived by her two children Tami Wirth (Brian Stolzman) and Karl Hanke (Annie), Grandchildren Brandon Wirth, Abbey Roy (Anthony Ollis), Karlie Hanke (Jake Kraimer), Gabrielle Hanke (Alex Wilson), brother James Boerner, sisters Germayne Matzke, Virjean Loy (Ray) and many extended family and friends.

Dawn is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Gerald L Hanke, sister-in-law Betty Boerner, and brother-in-law Dean Matzke.

Funeral services will be on Tuesday June 4th at Wesley United Methodist Church 1101 Elm Street, Wausau. Visitation from 4:30-6:00 followed by a service and a coffee and cake social immediately after the service. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Kenneth H. Kraimer

Kenneth Henry Kraimer, 89, Wausau, died peacefully at home Thursday, May 30, 2024.

He was born April 2, 1935 in Wausau, son of the late Henry and Agnes (Imhoff) Kraimer. On October 18, 1958 he married Patricia Bollech at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. Last Fall they celebrated 65 years of marriage.

Ken served his country in the United States Army and worked as a self-employed building contractor. Later in life he worked in the maintenance department at Wausau Insurance. Ken was a member of the Knights of Columbus George Schreier Council No.1069, Wausau and was on the parish council at both St. Anne Catholic Church and St. Matthew Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching sporting events of all kinds. He had many stories from his deer hunting trips with the “gang”. For 21 years he enjoyed spending winter months in Apache Junction, Arizona and above all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Kraimer; children, Dennis (Christine) Kraimer, Janet (Michael) Nichols, Jean (Brian) Kaiser and John (Cathy) Kraimer; grandchildren, Kristen Kraimer, Michael Kraimer, Sara (Justin) Kitzrow, Christopher (Kelly) Nichols, Matthew (Danielle) Nichols, Benjamin (Ashley) Nichols, Michele (Tony) Smith, Lisa (Eddy) Temich Kaiser, Jennifer (Aaron) Schuh, Luke Kaiser, Morgan Kraimer, and Mason Kraimer; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Marlys (Norbert) Arnoldi.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Samuel Martin will preside. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Athens. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service all at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Irene G. Faber

Irene (Ieke) Gretsche Faber, 90, Ringle, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2024 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born March 9, 1934 in Leeuwarden, Netherlands, daughter of the late Anne and Pietje (Wouda) Zijlstra. In 1955, she married Bill (Wilt) Faber in Holland. He preceded her in death on

October 25, 2009.



Irene and Bill with their first-born son, Jack took a brave step to immigrate to the United States in 1958 in hopes of seeking out new adventures. This adventurous spirit was encouraged as

she always said, “Do things while you can and are able to do so.”

Eventually, they found Central Wisconsin to be their home away from home. It was here where she took great pride in

raising her family of four. She left a lasting impression on anyone that she met for her feisty, witty and unfiltered personality.

She loved her Poker nights, Yahtzee games and Left Center

Right dice games. It was during these games where her competitive spirit shined. She definitely expected to win at all times and if she wasn’t; look out!



Besides that, she enjoyedfishing, sitting in her yard, simply watching the birds and playing with her cats, Melody and later on, Cocoa. She was very proud of her Dutch heritage and passed that pride on to her family members; particularly: Pickled Herring, European Eels, Gouda Cheese, Oliebollens, Bahmi, Tulips, Delft Blue Pottery, Klompen (wooden shoes) and speed skating.



She loved to tell storiesof her life in Holland and of her travels back there to visit family. Her thick, Dutch accent was never lost and most people besides her children needed a translator to understand her.



Survivors include four children, Jack (Connie) Faber, Ringle, Patty (Joe) Barrick, Hatley, Hilda (Dan) Ericksen, Merrill and Wilt (Diane) Faber, Ringle; eight grandchildren, Jacqualine Faber,

James (Kayla) Westphal, Jessica (Brett Garvin) Barrick, Justin (Melissa) Barrick, Jason (Elizabeth) Barrick, Joshua (Tami) Wienke, Tyler (Samantha) Faber and Jordan (Morgan Bever)

Faber; and ten great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Walker, Benjamin, Levi, Ansel, Jackson, Jacob, McKenzie, Macy and Morgan.



Besides her parents and husband Bill, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Jake Wienke; two brothers, Henny Jansen and Sake Jansen; and one sister, Hielkje Wietses.



The family would like to express that they are very lucky to have had Irene for all of these years and know that she is now at rest with her late Moeder (Mom).



Also, a special thank you to all ofthe compassionate doctors, nurses and caretakers that have assisted with her care. Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2024 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

William A. Schultz

William (Bill) Arnold Schultz passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024, at the young age of 63.

Bill is survived by his father, Marvin, his wife, Renee, his daughters, Raechel (Joe) and Rebekka (Tim), stepdaughters Erica(Dwayne) and Rachel (David), brothers Marve, Jeff, Scott, Brian and Rob, and grandsons August and Avery. He is preceded in death by his mother, Judith.

Bill was born on August 28th,1960, and raised in Chicago, Illinois, later relocating with his family to Hatley, Wisconsin where his parents owned and managed Riverside Inn, and lastly residing in Wittenberg.

He was an avid car guy who enjoyed working and tinkering on vehicles and building models. He also enjoyed and was very good at cooking, and he cared deeply for his family.

A celebration of life will be held from 1pm-4pm at the park shelter near the swimming beach at the Eau Claire Dells on Saturday, June 29th, 2024, where a meal and beverages will be shared in his remembrance.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Norman L. Briggs

Norman Lee Briggs passed away on May 26, 2024, at the age of 69. Born in Monroe, Wisconsin, on February 26, 1955, Norman was the cherished son of Hubert Briggs and Wilma Cullen. As a dedicated father, he is survived by his children, Rachel and Ronald Briggs.

Norman attended Albany Public School and went on to obtain his high school diploma. He pursued a career as a laborer in the manufacturing industry, working for Northern Valley. A man of many talents, Norman had a passion for mechanics and enjoyed spending his free time indulging in his love for hunting and fishing. In the wake of his passing, Norman leaves behind a legacy of hard work, dedication, and kindness.

Norman is survived by his daughter, Rachel Briggs of Schofield, WI; son, Ronald Briggs of Frederick, OK; brother, Doug (Mary) Cullen of Athens, WI; sister, Nancy Briggs of Holiday, FL; five grandchildren; and one great grandchild. He is preceded in death by Barbara Schmirler, whom he shared 30 years of his life with.

At this time, no services will be held.



