Wausau Pilot & Review

Marathon County Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in identifying two people responsible for a burglary to WOW Family Entertainment.

Click the link below to view the video captured during the burglary, posted by the Wausau Police Department on Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/hBFiQXGYrz6Sqsmn

At about 12:40 a.m. on May 4, two unknown people damaged a window at WOW Family Entertainment and gained entry to the building through that damaged window. Once inside, the suspects stole several items concealing them in a black bag then leaving through the same damaged window.

One suspect was wearing blue jeans, a white Halloween type mask, white gloves, a black hooded sweatshirt, white socks and black shoes.

The other suspect wore a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and dark colored gloves.

Investigator are asking for your help identifying these suspects who caused $1,000.00 in damage and stole more than $500.00 worth of merchandise.

If you have any information on this crime or have information on any other crimes, please contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers via:

• Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)Type: Submit a tip on-line at www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org

• Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.

All messages are encrypted to ensure anonymity.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.