For Wausau Pilot & Review

FOND DU LAC – The Wausau Woodchucks baseball team improved to 4-0 to start the season after posting a 10-6 win over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in the second game of a home-and-home series on Thursday afternoon in Northwoods League action.

Danny Galvan (Keiser University) got the start for the Chucks, making his season debut. He went seven innings pitched with 10 strikeouts and six hits allowed.

The Chucks jumped out to an early lead, scoring five runs in just the first three innings. Drew Berkland (University of Minnesota) and Max Galvin (Oklahoma State University) each had sacrifice flies, and Val Cerna Jr. (Central Methodist University) and Jake Berkland (University of Minnesota-Mankato) each had singles in the early rally.

The Woodchucks increased their lead to 6-1 in the top of the fifth, after loading the bases on singles by Cooper Vance (Eastern Michigan University) and Nathan King (Kankakee Community College).

King increased the lead to 7-1 early in the top of the sixth, driving home Galvin from second. King would advance to second on an errant throw. They would finish the inning up 8-1 with a technical steal of home by Dylan Coty (Kankakee Community College).

Jacob Haley (University of South Alabama) pushed Wausau’s lead to 10-6 early in the top of the ninth, scoring from third on an error. Seth Clausen (University of Minnesota) would come in for his second appearance for the Chucks to close out the game.

Galvin increased his hit streak to 4four games, going 2-for-3 with a double. Drew Berkland increased his RBI streak to four games as well, driving two across.

The Woodchucks will travel to Wisconsin Rapids to play Game 1 of a home-and-home series against the Rafters on Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Witter Field.