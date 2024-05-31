Dear editor,

An open letter to the executive director and the board of directors of the Wausau Botanic Garden, fka Monk Botanical Gardens, Inc. & also fka Robert W. Monk Botanical Gardens, Inc.

Steven Roberts (black hat) with Robert Monk, second from left. Photo courtesy Steve Roberts.

I have been waiting for the right moment to publish this message locally, since my original posting was only on the www.change.org website. In light of the ED’s comments and self-implosion @ the Weston committee meeting this past Monday, May 20, 2024, that time is now.

Lots of folks have used the phrase “Mr. Monk’s vision” for these gardens, but only a few of us were there when he told us himself, what he envisioned. I was the first community (neighborhood) member of the first BOD, back in 2003, since I live in the 200 block of E. Campus Drive. Plus I have known Mr. Monk personally, since 1982.

Mr. Monk made three requests of that first BOD, regarding the development of this property. They were as follows:

First: He was OK with our idea to name it the Robert W. Monk Botanical Gardens, Inc., although he said his full name need not be used. His request here, was only that the “Monk” surname be used in the name/title of the gardens going forward.

Second: Mr. Monk advised the BOD that he had 14, four-plex apartment buildings adjacent to the gardens. He wondered out loud, if at some time down the road, an admission fee might be required? He said he hoped it would not come to that, but if so, his request here, was that his tenants would never have to pay an admission fee and perhaps even have their own private-entry gate.

Further, he said he had made many friends of his neighbors on Campus Drive and throughout Parcherville. And, he did not want any of them to pay an admission fee either. (Parcherville was bounded by Randolph Street on the south, Third/Fourth Avenue on the west, the Wisconsin River on the east and Campus Drive on the north.

Third: And, most importantly , Mr. Monk said he had owned this property (at that time, in 2003), for over 35 years, and he had found great solace and taken equally great pleasure in its natural beauty, peacefulness and serenity. So, his request here, was that we maintain it as a space where people could come to refresh and renew themselves in mind, body and spirit.

I have shared my recollections of Mr. Monk’s three requests with Darla Zastrow, who was the impetus for Mr. Monk’s gift, when he caught her trespassing on his private property in May 2001. She concurs with my recall of these three enumerated requests from Mr. Monk.

Further, Darla and I have discussed the first master plan developed by Marshall, Tyler, and Rausch, out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylbania. Again, she agreed with me, that Mr. Monk was part of that master plan’s development. She even supplied me with some photos of our field yrip to the site back on Nov. 30, 2004. Mr. Monk can be seen in some of these photos, viewing the large schematic that M,T&R had presented to us, during that field trip. Darla and I recall that Mr. Monk was very well pleased with this master plan. And hence, his gift of the original 19+ acres was finalized in late 2004/early 2005, which was within five weeks of this site visit with M,T&R.

That original master plan did not include a beer garden or many of the other over-the-top plans that this newest MP has. The original MP left plenty of green space, as Mr. Monk had envisioned in his third request of that first BOD back in 2003. That’s where he wanted people to be able to come and refresh and renew themselves in mind, body and spirit. He envisioned a garden with flowers, trees, shrubs, plants, walking paths and lots and lots of green space. The commercialization that this new MP represents, was definitely not what Mr. Monk’s vision was for the property that he and Mrs. Monk gifted to this Community.

Backstory: My first encounter with Mr. Monk was when he was visiting with my future wife, Gloria Braun’s parents, Tony and Tillie Braun at their home on East Campus Drive. It was around Mother’s Day, 1982, and he had stopped over to gift Mrs. Braun with some of his prized orchids from his greenhouse. Not only had Mr. Monk been constructing apartment buildings, he also was transforming this farmland into something else quite grand, a very tranquil, beautiful garden.

Darla asked me to share that ‘all of the fully grown crabapple and spruce trees were planted by Mr. Monk and his family!’ He put in a man-made pond, and stocked it with fish, which attracted many a young fisherman from the neighborhood, since there was no fence around the property back in those days. Mr. Monk would oftentimes chase them off. I know this, because two of these youngsters were my nephews-in-law.



Now, Mrs. Braun (Tillie), my wife’s mother, was the youngest daughter of Anton and Pauline Lenard. Anton had passed away in the late 1960s, and his widow Pauline, eventually sold much of their farmland to Mr. Monk. Part of the Monk Botanical Gardens sits on this farmland.

Now, fast forward with me to 2003, when I became aware of the idea for the Monk Botanical Gardens. I met with Darla Zastrow, with whom Mr. Monk had shared his vision for the gardens, beginning back in May 2001, with her unintentional trespassing. Darla and her two sons, Seth and Sam, took me on a tour of the nearly 20 acres of land that Mr. Monk was going to donate. After that tour in November 2003, Darla asked if I would like to become a community neighborhood member of the Board of Directors. And, of course, I gladly accepted. Thus, I attended my first board meeting in December 2003.

At my first board meeting in December 2003, Mr. Monk was in attendance. We had a fairly large agenda to get through, so our chairman, Wayne Geurink, asked Mr. Monk if he would like to address the board before we got into all of our agenda items. Mr. Monk said yes he would like to do so, since his time was limited that night. So, he thanked the existing members for their work thus far on the property, and their work on attaining the 501 (C)(3) designation, and he welcomed me as the neighborhood member.

Then, he began to address how long it had taken to get this far. I was looking directly at Mr. Monk as he spoke, but the other members were sorta’ looking down. So, he looked at me directly and winked, and I just knew something special was coming. He said he was concerned that ‘This whole process was moving … glacially slow.’



Well, I busted a gut and Mr. Monk smiled slightly, underneath that bountiful moustache. No one else made a sound, so he continued to speak, saying that he did understand it could take some time to get all of this done, since all the BOD members were either actively employed or actively retired.

After Mr. Monk left, the other members asked me why I had let out a belly laugh. I told them that just before his “glacially slow” comment, he winked at me. They asked: ‘So, he’s not really that upset with us?’ I said: “I saw this wink from Mr. Monk more than a few times in my in-laws backyard during his visits, and I just knew a zinger was a-comin’. He is a little upset, but not at all to the point of nixing his donation.”

So then, in Late December 2004/early January 2005 Mr. Monk made it official, when he deeded over to the Robert W. Monk Botanical Gardens, Inc., the original 19+ acres. Being an accountant, numbers were my lifeblood. And, I recall that the value of this magnanimous donation exceeded $1 million. Total gift: $1,040,000.

Now, we come to the current day, and the executive director and the Board of Directors (Many of whom never even knew Mr. & Mrs. Robert W. or Carol Monk, as I did.), made this ill-advised decision to remove the Monk name from these gardens. In an email from ED Ms. Howard, that was sent to many in the community, just before publicly announcing this change on April 26, 2024, she states that this change was made ‘with plenty of hearty discussion and consideration.’ Discussion with whom and consideration from whom? It certainly did not include the Monk Family, as Bob, IV, Tom, Marcia King, and Hedi Monk-Walsh have all pointed out.



Pardon my expletive acronym here, but just WTH were y’all thinking? Without Mr. & Mrs. Monk’s gracious $1 million+ gift, there would be no Monk Gardens for you to rebrand.

Re-branding this beloved, natural space is akin to renaming the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum as the Wausau Art Museum or the Dudley Building in downtown as the Wausau Office Building/Complex. It makes no logical sense to remove the name of the benefactors from this treasured gift to Wausau and the larger Marathon County community.



And this is especially true, in light of the three requests enumerated above, that Mr. Monk had made to those of us on that first BOD, nearly 20 years ago now. This new master plan, with its over-the-top commercialization of this property must have him rolling over in his grave. This was not his vision for the land that he and Mrs. Monk so generously donated to the residents of this community.

Steve Roberts of Wausau

