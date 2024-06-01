Wausau Pilot & Review

LA CROSSE – D.C. Everest’s Sara Mlodik and Jorden Ukpong, and Newman Catholic’s Evie Bates picked up state medals with top-six finishes at the opening day of the 2024 WIAA State Track & Field Championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on Friday.

Bates placed third in the Division 3 girls high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 4 inches, to earn a medal for the Cardinals.

Mlodik finished her stellar running career at D.C. Everest with a fourth-place finish in the Division 1 girls 1,600 meters, running in 4:54.78, while Ukpong placed sixth in the D-1 boys discus with a throw of 177 feet, 4 inches, to grab state medals for the Evergreens.

Others competing in finals from local teams who did not earn medals Friday were D.C. Everest’s Megan Zemke in the D-1 girls long jump (16th, 17-6½), Wausau East’s Lily Clifford in the D-1 girls shot put (16th, 38-4), and Newman Catholic’s Mel Severson in the Division 3 girls long jump (15th, 15-6¾).

A number of local athletes ran in preliminary races on Friday and qualified for finals on Saturday. The top 10 finishers in each preliminary event move on to finals.

D.C. Everest hurdlers Blake Postler and Zemke each qualified in both races. Postler qualified first in the boys 110 hurdles in 14.70 and second in the 300 hurdles in 38.91, while Zemke qualified first in the girls 100 hurdles (15.04) and sixth in the 300 hurdles (46.29).

Also moving on to finals on Saturday are D.C. Everest’s Elaina Kamke in the girls 100 hurdles (10th, 16.01), Wausau East’s Mason Meyer in the boys 300 hurdles (seventh, 39.68), and Newman Catholic’s Severson in the girls 400 (fifth, 59.12) and Nolyn Lindner in the boys 400 (third, 49.93).

Wausau West had three relay teams and one individual fail to qualify for finals. The girls 400 relay team of Laiana Oldenburg-Marsh, Abby Berens, Kate Loveland and Maci Heise placed 13th in 49.30, the girls 800 team of Loveland, Oldenburg-Marsh, Maddie Hahn and Heise finished 24th in 1:49.03, and the boys 400 team of Jackson Ngo, Carter Amerson, Bennett Matteson and Marcus MacDonald took 19th in 43.17. Amerson also placed 11th in the 100 in 11.47 seconds to just miss out on a finals berth.

Meyer failed to make it to the finals in the 110 hurdles for East, taking 16th in 15.36.

Competition continues at 10 a.m. Saturday.

