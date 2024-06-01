Wausau Pilot & Review

Explore the universe this summer at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Allen F. Blocher Planetarium.

Planetarium shows will be offered at 7 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays in May and June. All events are free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated and help continue these programs:

· Monday, June 3 – “Supermassive Black Holes: Uncovering the Invisible” – Shed light on the physics of black hole formation within galaxy evolution.

· Wednesday, June 5 – “Phantom of the Universe: The Search for Dark Matter” – What is dark matter and how are scientists collaborating to find it?

· Monday, June 10 – “Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope” – Hear about the history of the telescope from Galileo’s modifications to a child’s spyglass.

· Wednesday, June 12 – “Earth, Sun, and the Moon” – Learn about tides, the phases of the Moon, seasons and see eclipses.

· Monday, June 17 – “Cosmic Castaways” – Discover the lives of the loneliest stars in the universe, deep in the dark voids separated from other galaxies.

· Wednesday, June 19 – “Sunstruck” – Learn about the sun and how it impacts our world.

· Monday, June 24 – “Making A Star and Its Entourage” – Trace the evolution of humankind’s long journey to understand the universe.

· Wednesday, June 26 – “Seeing – A Photon’s Journey Across Space, Time and Mind” – Narrated by Neil deGrasse Tyson, learn about the journey of a single photon from a distant star to a human retina.

Planetarium seating is first come, first served for up to 55 people. Groups of eight or more may schedule a special showing of any planetarium program by calling 715-346-2208 or completing an online request form. There is a cost for these requests.

The planetarium is located on the second floor of the UW-Stevens Point Science Building, 2001 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot D behind the building and is free in all university lots after 7 p.m. and on weekends.

The Arthur J. Pejsa Observatory is closed for the summer and will reopen for viewings in mid-September.

Learn more at https://www.uwsp.edu/smcpa/blocher-planetarium.