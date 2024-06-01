This week’s featured recipe is both easy and flavorful, whether you’re feeding just one or a crowd. We like to prepare these packets ahead of time when heading out on a camping trip. Just pull the packets from the cooler and toss them on a grill for a scrumptious meal on the road. Cooking chicken breasts directly on the grill grates can tend to dry them out, which is why we love to opt for foil packets instead, which seal in moisture and that Caprese flavor for a tender and juicy way of grilling this lean cut of meat.

Caprese Chicken Foil Packets

Yields: 4 serving(s) Prep Time: 10 mins. Total Time: 30 mins. Cal/Serv: 630

Ingredients

4 (8-oz.) boneless, skinless chicken breasts

(8-oz.) boneless, skinless chicken breasts Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

4 c. (2 pints) grape or cherry tomatoes, halved

(2 pints) grape or cherry tomatoes, halved 4 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil

extra-virgin olive oil 1/2 c. homemade or store-bought pesto

homemade or store-bought pesto 8 oz. mozzarella, thinly sliced

mozzarella, thinly sliced Balsamic glaze, for drizzling

1/4 c. packed fresh basil leaves, torn

Directions

Prepare a grill for medium-high heat; preheat 5 minutes.

Season chicken with 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Arrange 4 (16″-by-12″) pieces of foil on a flat surface. Pull up sides to form a shallow boat. Divide tomatoes among foil packets. Drizzle each with 1 teaspoon oil; season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and a few grinds of pepper. Nestle 1 chicken breast into each foil packet and spread pesto over tops of chicken. Arrange mozzarella over pesto. Tightly fold foil packets to seal, leaving some room between foil and cheese. Grill, covered and rotating packets halfway through, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into thickest part of chicken registers 165º, 18 to 20 minutes. Carefully open foil packets. Drizzle with balsamic glaze and top with basil.

Recipe note: To prevent the mozzarella from sticking to the foil packet rather than to the chicken, keep the top of the foil packet tented over the chicken rather than compacting it down. You should also move the packets on and off the grill with a spatula rather than tongs, so you don’t squish the foil over the top of the chicken.