Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday

Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.