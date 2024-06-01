For Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The Wausau Woodchucks baseball team are off to one hot start.

The Chucks outlasted Wisconsin Rapids 4-3 in a Northwoods League game Friday night at Witter Field, improving to 5-0 to start the 2024 season.

The game was a pitchers’ duel across the first two innings. Clayton Burke (Central Methodist University) went 3 1/3 innings with two strikeouts and one run allowed for Wausau.

The Woodchucks took the lead in the top of the third, scoring four runs on back-to-back singles by Val Cerna Jr. (Central Methodist University) and Jacob Haley (University of South Alabama).

Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) made his Northwoods League debut for the Chucks, and singled in his first at-bat, scoring Jacob Haley from third.

The Chucks played lock-down defense, with Jake Berkland (University of Minnesota-Mankato) making a leaping throw across the diamond to keep the score at 4-2.

Tyler Smith (University of South Alabama) came into the game in the top of the eighth to try and preserve the lead at 4-3. He struck out two batters back-to-back, to keep the Chucks ahead.

Seth Clausen (University of Minnesota) would come in to close for the Chucks, his second appearance in as many games. He struck out two to earn the save.

The Chucks will play Wisconsin Rapids at Athletic Park in Wausau on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.