Yee Leng Xiong, executive director of the Hmong American Center, will step down from his position at the end of the year, the organization announced Friday.

In April, Xiong announced he will run for Wisconsin’s 85th Assembly district. He will run as a Democrat in the district, which encompasses Wausau and Weston. The incumbent in Dist. 85, Republican Pat Snyder, was drawn out of the district and into the 87th. But Snyder has said he plans to run for the 85th, which he’s represented since the 2016 election.

Xiong, a longtime leader in Marathon County’s Hmong community and the Dist. 19 supervisor for the Marathon County Board, has been with the Hmong American Center for a decade.

“Throughout his tenure, Yee played a pivotal role in steering our organization through challenges and triumphs, including financial, community, and societal,” said Bee Van Her, HAC board president. “His unwavering commitment, strategic vision, and collaborative spirit have been instrumental in reshaping the Hmong American Center’s trajectory and impact within the community as well as nationally.” The board will begin the process of selecting the next executive director, the release added.

Among Xiong’s achievements, the news release said, are helping establish the annual Hmong Wausau Festival celebration, setting up an endowment of nearly $100,000 that aims to ensure four $1,000 annual scholarships are available to students in central Wisconsin, and helped establish a $1,500 scholarship with Northcentral Technical College for students pursuing critical training as a first responder. “But most importantly, he has served as a mentor to almost 100 youths in Central Wisconsin.”

Xiong provided a brief statement of gratitude to the HAC board via the news release.

“They have shown exceptional dedication and alignment with the organization’s mission and focus,” he said. “I am excited to see what this next chapter of growth will mean for the organization and for our community.”