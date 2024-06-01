Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email [email protected] or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

Is there a problem here?

Did Greg Doverspike truthfully represent himself to the Mosinee School District and did the Mosinee Board of Education engage in a thorough background check of Mr. Doverspike? In the Feb. 21 Press Release, March 14 Mosinee Times announcement, and the April 2024 Mosinee Link, it implies Greg Doverspike is the District Administrator of the Durand-Arkansaw school district. In the March 29 Durand District meeting minutes Mr. Doverspike is not present for the meeting and the agenda includes item ‘B hire a Substitute District Administrator for the remainder of the 2023-24 school year.

Durand meeting minutes on April 17 indicate Troy Gunderson as the Substitute District Administrator. Back and forth emails dated Feb. 2, Feb. 3 and Feb. 5 involving the Mayor and City Administrator of Durand and Greg Doverspike suggest an inappropriate management issue concerning an assault case in the Durand School District by Mr. Doverspike. In both the Feb. 3 and Feb. 5 emails he apologizes to city officials for his behavior. In the Feb. 3 email his words ‘during the remainder of my time in the district’ and Feb. 5 email ‘regardless of who is in my seat next year’ infer either a resignation, forced resignation, or termination.

There appear to be two current active investigations re Mr. Doverspike, one a Title IX the other a complaint by the middle school principal. April 10, 2024, Open Records Request to BILL YINGST-President of the Durand-Arkansaw School District Board of Education. RE: 2023 and 2024 Investigations against Greg Doverspike. Please provide ALL details re ALL investigations against Greg Doverspike, employee of the Durand-Arkansaw School District, to include copies of the attorney investigation reports and the deposition letters sent to the complainants. RESPONSE: Mr. Crawford, I contacted our attorney in regard to your request. He basically said that it will take a while to complete the records request. Mainly because each person that is involved in the complaint/investigation must be contacted before he can complete their part of the report to give them an opportunity for rebuttal. He said he had thousands of pages of information to go through. Would you like your report completed in hard copy or electronically? Sincerely, Bill Yingst Durand-Arkansaw Board of Education.

Herein lies the legal dilemma, does the Mosinee School District honor his employment contract approved Feb. 26? The residents of the Mosinee School District must reconvene the Strategic Plan with the first order of business the competency of the Board of Education.

It’s all about your children’s future and hard-earned money.

Gary Crawford

Past President of the Mosinee Board of Education