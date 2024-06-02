Amidst the rain drops, D.C. Everest senior Megan Zemke, left, placed third in the Division 1 girls 100-meter hurdles at the WIAA State Track & Field Championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on Saturday. (Photo by Paul Lecker/For Wausau Pilot & Review)

LA CROSSE – D.C. Everest hurdlers Megan Zemke and Blake Postler concluded their stellar season seniors by garnering two medals each at the final day of the 2024 WIAA State Track & Field Championships on Saturday at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Zemke took third in the Division 1 girls 100-meter hurdles in 14.81 seconds and fifth in the 300 hurdles in 45.86, while Postler placed second in the boys 300 hurdles in 37.52 and third in the 110 high hurdles in 14.40 to each finish with a pair of top-six state meet medals.

Neman Catholic’s Nolyn Lindner also picked up a state medal, placing third in the Division 3 boys 400 meters in 50.15 seconds.

Other area competitors on Saturday were: D.C. Everest’s Elaina Kamke in the girls 100 hurdles (ninth, 15.44) and Jorden Ukpong in the boys shot put (ninth, 54-6¾); Wausau East’s Audrie Schmitt in the girls pole vault (no height completed) and Mason Meyer in the boys 300 hurdles (seventh, 39.72); Wausau West’s Alianna Totzke in the girls discus (19th, 112-4) and Will McCorison in the boys shot put (22nd, 48-1¾); and Newman Catholic’s Mel Severson in the girls 400 (seventh, 59.06).

Boys team champions were Hartland Arrowhead (Division 1), Lakeside Lutheran (Division 2) and Iola-Scandinavia (Division 3).

Arrowhead also won the girls Division 1 team title, with Freedom and Rice Lake tying for the D-2 championship, and Deerfield won the Division 3 crown.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of the WIAA