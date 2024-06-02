Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

College Student Internship Opportunity. Students studying education, OT, PT, speech, marketing, physical fitness or music would be ideal interns at GiGi’s Playhouse. GiGi’s Playhouse is a nonprofit providing free educational and therapeutic programming to people with Down syndrome and their families. Contact Erica Erdman at 715-907-1867 or [email protected] to apply.

Are You A Good Listener? The Women’s Community 24-hour, safety support line is experiencing an increase in callers. Can you help answer phones for a few hours a week? No experience necessary. Contact Allie at [email protected] or 715-842-5663 to sign up.

Do You Love To Clean? The Good News Project seeks a volunteer to assist with sanitization, reassembly and cataloging of donated medical equipment. No computer skills needed. This shift is 2-3 hours on Monday afternoons or any time on Tuesdays. Contact Rouleen at 715-843-5985 or [email protected] to get started.

Disaster Relief Volunteers Needed. Red Cross shelter volunteers support the day-to-day activities within a disaster-relief shelter. Duties may include working in reception, registration, feeding, dormitory and providing information. Free online training provided. Travel opportunities are also available. Contact Lee at [email protected] for more information.

Are You A Social Butterfly? Heartland Hospice seeks volunteers to spend quality time providing companionship to people receiving hospice care. Activities may include reading, playing cards, going on walks and providing caregiver relief. Flexible schedule set by you. Contact Mary at 715-344-4541 or [email protected] to sign up.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Mailing Supplies Needed. Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Northcentral Wisconsin seeks donated office supplies: white copy paper, stamps and labels for mailings. Contact Megan Belanger at [email protected] with questions.

Children’s Shorts Needed. United Way of Marathon County’s Community Closet provides free clothing for all ages and all occasions. New or gently-used children’s shorts and lightweight pants are needed for the summer. Donations can be dropped off at the United Way office, 705 S. 24th Ave., Suite 400B, in Wausau.

Source: United Way of Marathon County