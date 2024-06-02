By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Caution: The following story contains disturbing content intended not to offend, but to provide information. Proceed only if you are comfortable with potentially sensitive topics.

A 44-year-old lifetime sex offender registrant is accused of attacking and raping a woman who was injured so severely she required surgery for her wounds, according to court documents.

Jesus M. Fernandez, who previously served prison time for sexually assaulting a child in Oneida County, was living at a Rothschild motel when he allegedly assaulted a neighboring guest. Police say she was attacked with a razor inside her body by Fernandez, who allegedly threatened to kill her.

Officers responded just before 8 p.m. May 12 to a 911 call and discovered the woman bleeding, with blood-soaked clothing and towels in the room. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Fernandez, who allegedly had blood on his body as well, was arrested and appeared two days later for a probable cause hearing in Marathon County Circuit Court. At that time Judge Rick Cveykus ordered him held on a $75,000 cash bond. Formal charges were filed May 30.

Now, Fernandez faces up to 60 years in prison if he is convicted. He is charged with first-degree sexual assault causing great bodily harm, a class B felony.

Court records show Fernandez was convicted in 2004 of second-degree sexual assault of a child and spent six years in prison before being released on extended supervision. His probation was revoked in 2017 and he spent two additional months in prison before his release, but remains on the sex offender registry. Court records also show a 2020 battery conviction for Fernandez in Oneida County.

Fernandez remains behind bars. A preliminary hearing is set for June 10.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.