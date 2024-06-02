For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – It was a night of records for the Wausau Woodchucks baseball team as they exploded for a 17-10 win over the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in Northwoods League action Saturday at Athletic Park.

The Woodchucks put up a season-high in hits (20) and runs as every hitter reached base at least once, and four Chucks hit their first home runs on the season. Wausau moves to 6-0, which ties the season-best to start the season, something that hasn’t happened since 2005.

The Chucks opened the scoring for the fourth time this season putting up four runs in the first inning.

Val Cerna Jr. (Ingleside Ill., Central Methodist University) smashed a first pitch fastball for his first home run, a two-run blast, that put Wausau up 2-0. Max Soliz Jr. (Houston, Tex., Chattahoochee Valley) batted home two more with a two-out single.

The second homer would come from the bat of Cooper Vance (New Waterford Ohio, Eastern Michigan) as he led off the third. The following inning Jacob Haley (Huntsville Ala., South Alabama) led off with a blast that just escaped left field. Haley ended the night 3-for-4 with a walk and three RBI. The Chucks led 7-3 headed to the fifth.

The Chucks blew it wide open with a five-run sixth inning that saw four hits, one of which was Soliz’s first home run on the season. In total, Soliz batted home six runs and went 4-for-4.

Wausau added four more in the eighth on five hits and a fielder’s choice RBI.

The top of the ninth was not an easy one, as the Rafters added four of their own off on a two-run home run off the bat of Alex Brodie. Jorge DeCardenas (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Charlotte University) was able to close out the game for the Chucks, keeping their perfect record intact.

Wausau will head to Fond du Lac for the second time this season to take on the Dock Spiders at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. The Chucks swept a home-and-home with Fond du Lac last week. The two teams will play again Monday at Athletic Park at 6:05 p.m., then do it again Wednesday in Wausau and Thursday at Fond du Lac.