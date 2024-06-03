The Wausau Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, along with the American Legion Post #10, The Man of Honor Society, American Veterans (Am Vets) and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) gathered in Pine Grove Cemetery on Wednesday May 22, 2024 just before the Memorial Day Weekend to honor the Unknown Soldier buried there.

Little is known about the World War I Veteran and to this day no relatives have been located. He did serve in Europe during WWI and came to central Wisconsin where he struggled to find work. Being too proud to beg or steal for food or money and not wanting to go to jail, he took his own life. He did leave a note asking that his friends not be told about his death and said he would rather have been killed in the war. Part of the note he left behind said: “It would have been far better to have stopped a bullet in France and receive an honorable burial as a soldier of War than to find final rest in a pauper’s grave. I am too proud to beg and haven’t the soul to steal.” He was well dressed and had the initials P.R. tattooed upon one arm.

In 1930 the VFW Post #388 and the AL Post #10 gave him a proper burial and a headstone marking the grave in Potters Field at Pine Grove Cemetery. This is probably the only unidentified soldier buried in Wisconsin.

In 2022 The Daughters of the American Revolution, Wausau Chapter, a non-profit organization founded in 1890 and dedicated to historical preservation, the promotion of education and the encouragement of patriotic endeavors learned of the Unknown Soldier’s grave. The DAR found the headstone, cleaned it and decided to honor him on the Wednesday before Memorial Day.

Since 2022 the event has grown to include the service organizations, a Chaplin, Honor Guard, a singer, trumpet players and readers. The Daughters of the American Revolution will continue to recognize the Unknown Soldier on the Wednesday before Memorial Day at Pine Grove Cemetery for years to come. The public is invited to participate.