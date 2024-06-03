Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles now offers an option for motorists and individuals to add emergency contact information to their driver license or ID record.

Adding the information is voluntary and will not appear on the card.

Governor Evers signed the “To Inform Families First” or “TIFF” law last year. It was put in place to provide law enforcement the ability to contact a family member or other loved one more quickly in the event of an emergency. Adding this information is not required. Only law enforcement, including police in other states, are able access the information.

To add emergency contact information to a DMV record, visit wisconsindmv.gov/emergencycontact for the convenient online self-service application. A visit to a DMV customer service center is not necessary.