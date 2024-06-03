Wausau Pilot & Review

A 47-year-old Milwaukee man will spend at least 8 years in prison for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy in Portage County, according to a release Monday from District Attorney Cass Cousins.

Virus Moore was convicted of possessing more than 40 grams of cocaine with intent to delver, Cousins said. As part of a plea agreement, additional charges of possessing narcotic drugs and heroin with intent to deliver were dismissed, but read into the record as part of sentencing consideration.

Moore was sentenced Friday by Circuit Judge Patricia Baker to an 18-year term, which consists of 8 years initial confinement followed by 10 years of extended supervision.

An investigation launched in 2021, when a search warrant in Stevens Point turned up a backpack containing large amounts of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl. Police estimated the street value of the drugs seized at about $30,000.

Moore was charged two years later after police connected him to the drugs and determined his role in obtaining them. Two other co-defendants were also prosecuted and sent to prison for their participation in the drug conspiracy, officials said.

In her sentencing remarks, Judge Baker said the evidence showed Moore was a professional drug trafficker. She also highlighted the harm caused, citing examples of people whose lives have been devastated by drug abuse and addiction.

Cousins said the prosecution was the result of diligent and persistent investigation by the Stevens Point Police Department and other agencies.

“The outcome in these cases will have a meaningful impact on combating the flow of dangerous and addictive drugs into Portage County,” Cousins said.