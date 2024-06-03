Danny L. Powers

Danny Lee Powers was born on May 14, 1959, to Lawrence and Sharon Powers in La Crosse, Wisconsin. He passed away suddenly on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Kronenwetter, Wisconsin.

Growing up in La Crosse, Danny enjoyed waterskiing on the Mississippi River with his friends and family. In 1982, he married Sharee Powers and together they had 2 beautiful children, Becky and Joey. They later divorced.

Danny worked for decades as a school psychologist in the central Wisconsin school districts developing early childhood special education programs. He also worked for many years as a counselor at Marshfield Clinic in the Employee Assistance Program. Throughout his career, Danny was devoted to helping people of all ages find success and happiness.

In his spare time, Danny enjoyed reading, cheering for the Green Bay Packers, and spending time with his children. He will be greatly missed by many friends, co-workers, and family members around the country.

He is survived by his children, his parents, his sister Deb, and his 2 nieces, Lisa and Angie.

The family has chosen to hold a private celebration of Danny’s life.

Phyllis G. DeLaporte

If you knew Phyllis DeLaporte, you would think of her as being feisty at times, opinionated, loving to “chit-chat” with her friends and having a kind heart in helping care for her closest friends when they were ill. She helped in supporting our community with years of volunteering at St. Anthony Retreat Center, ushering at the Grand Theater, hospice volunteer, Christmas bell ringing for Salvation Army and delivering Mobile Meals with her husband, John.

Phyllis was born February 10, 1935 in Hannibal, MO to the late John and Monica (McLaughlin) Moore. She grew up in Hannibal and was a graduate of McCooey High School. Finding a cute boy working at a local gas station, Phyllis set her eyes on John DeLaporte. He didn’t have a chance and they were married in Hannibal on June 9, 1956. John’s job with Macy’s entailed moving to several different cities with Phyllis being a fulltime mom, taking care of five children and making each house a home.

In 1974, her family moved to Marathon City, WI where Phyllis worked as a teacher’s aide for Marathon Elementary School while John was store manager at Prangeway in Wausau. She helped many a student and served a number of teachers over the years before retiring in 2000. Phyllis enjoyed golfing and was a past president in the Monday Women’s League at Rib Mountain Golf Course. The best part of golfing for her was dining afterwards with her friends at Carmelo’s. She spent her free time solving picture puzzles, going for walks, reading and traveling. Whether it was holidays, birthday celebrations, family reunions or just Sunday dinners, Phyllis treasured times spent with family.

At the age of 89, Phyllis passed away at home on Saturday, June 1, 2024 surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her husband, John of Wausau, five children, John III (Dorene “Dee”) of Holts Summit, MO, Chris (Debbie) of Wausau, Doug of Washington Island, Nancy (Mike) Lensmire of Lake DuBay, Jo Ann (Rick) Redding of Apple Valley, MN, seven grandchildren, John (Cynthia) DeLaporte IV, Lucas (Jennifer) DeLaporte, Adam (Tierra) Lensmire, Anna (Brady) McIntee , Sarah DeLaporte, Ben Redding, Caitlin Redding, six great grandchildren, John V (“JC”), Jaxon, Harlow, Simon, Isabel, Madison and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Donald (Penny) Moore and three sisters, Monica Ann Moore, Mary Pat (Jim) O’Hearn and Sharon Keeler.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m., Thursday, June 6, 2024 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Marathon City. Reverend Monsignor Joseph Diermeier will officiate. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m.Thursday at church.

Memorials may be directed to St. Anthony Spirituality Center, 300 E. 4th St., Marathon City, WI 54448, American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.

Phoenix Avery

With heavy hearts, we announce the loss of our baby, Phoenix Avery on May 30th, 2024.

Phoenix may not have made it on to the earth, but they were loved by many. Never in our arms, but forever in our hearts.

Survivors include, Phoenix’s Mother and Father, Kendall and Jordan Avery. Two Sisters, Evalinn Roeske and Amelia Avery. Grandma and Grandpa, Karen and John Schneck. Grammy and Grampy, Michelle and Roger Avery. Great Grandparents Barbara (Horst) Kretzer, Sharon (Jack) Kramer and Tom (Bev) Roeske. Aunts, Emily Schneck, Katelyn Austin, Olivia Roeske-Kretzer, Kaitlynn Schneck, Kelsey Bennett. Uncle, Hans Schneck.

Phoenix was preceded in death by their Great Great Grandparents, Ervin and Beverly Kasper, and Christine and Robert Lawrence.

The family would like to extend a thank you to Weston Marshfield Medical Center, Dr. Doering, the Emergency Department, and the rest of the staff. The compassion will never be forgotten.

Brainard Funeral Home will be assisting the family with cremation.

Memorial services will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park.

Phoenix will be buried at Restlawn Memorial Park.

Jeffrey A. Beckman

Jeff Beckman, beloved son, brother, and uncle passed away on May 29, 2024 after a short, courageous battle with bladder cancer. He attained his goal of reaching his 70th birthday.

As a child, he loved eating frozen Christmas cookies that Mom had made ahead of time. I don’t know if she ever really knew where they all went. He was very creative, and once made a pinball game out of a piece of plywood, nails, rubber bands and marbles. We had lots of fun with that.

Jeff was a 1972 graduate of Wausau West High School, and spent his working years at Green Bay Packaging. He was a man of simple pleasures: shooting pool, playing ping pong, golfing, video games with friends, cookouts with family especially when there were brats involved, following Brewers and Packer games, discussing old cars, enjoying a cold diet Mountain Dew, and watching music videos. Among his favorite musicians were Celtic Woman, Lindsey Stirling, and the Harp Twins.

In his working days, Jeff loved hanging out after his shift at the home place with sister, Nancy and his favorite dog, Buster. He kept that pup supplied with many toys and treats and spoiled him rotten.

He loved retirement and took much pleasure in the neighborhood squirrels. As it became harder for him to get around, he enjoyed seeing them come running to eat the special treats he would put out for them.

He loved Christmas and went all out buying presents for everyone by shopping the bargains on Amazon. We spent many good holidays at our parents’ house, playing games, eating, and visiting. Most birthdays were celebrated with his sister, Barb, as their birthdays were a day apart. His presence will be sorely missed at these parties.

There were always special get-togethers and lots of laughs when sister, Ellen came up from Florida. She organized his 70th birthday party in the hospital, which he fully participated in, from wearing the goofy happy birthday glasses to eating two pieces of chocolate chip date cake, his favorite.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Marge Beckman, and his best friend, Kevin. He is survived by sisters Barb (Gary) Schoenherr, Ellen (Tom Carney) Beckman, and Nancy (Don Arnold) Meverden. He loved being an uncle to Becky (Andy) Jones, Amy (Stan) Thrall, Pam (Mike Scaffidi) Schoenherr, Eric Schoenherr, Kimberly (Mike) Dellenbach, Kelly (Hunter Woods) Meverden; and great uncle to Amani Elboudribili and Chloe Dellenbach.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Jeff’s youngest sister, Nancy, who lovingly served him in so many ways over the years.

A private graveside service will be held for Jeff in the near future. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ronald A. Karlen

Ronald “Ron” A. Karlen, 74, Marathon, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2024 at Mount View Care Center, Wausau, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born November 29, 1949 in Marshfield, son of the late Alexius “Alex” and Lorraine (Boser) Karlen. On June 6, 1981, he married the love of his life, Lynn Michalewicz at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cassel. She preceded him in death on September 21, 2005.

Ron was a truck driver and traveled through all the lower 48 states and was most recently employed with County Materials in Marathon. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed hunting, playing pool and softball, was an avid Packers, Brewers and Bucks fan and liked to watch “westerns” especially Gunsmoke.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include, two children, Krystal (Joe) Domini and Larry (Laura) Karlen; five grandchildren, Eleanora and Annelise Domini and Avery, Lyle and Aubri Karlen; siblings, Myron (Mary Ann) Karlen, Lynette “Lyn” (Don) Hieronimus, Patricia “Pat” Kryshak, Michael “Mike” (Roxanne) Karlen and Beverly “Bev” Behnke (Mike Sommer); and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, Lynn, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marjean (James) Nowack; one nephew, Todd Hieronimus; and one niece, Bonnie Karlen.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cassel. Rev. Joseph Nakwah and Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will co-preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Ron’s memory.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and the staff at Mount View Care Center for their excellent care and support for Ron.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Brenda Hoover

Brenda Hoover, 48, of Hatley, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston.

Brenda was born on September 10, 1975, in Antigo, the daughter of Lester and Patricia (Bessette) Schertz.

Brenda served in the United States Army for 20 years working as a radio operator and petroleum supply specialist, She deployed to Iraq in 2003 to 2004. She achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant and retired in 2015.

During her time of service, Brenda met her husband, Thomas Hoover. They were married on June 20, 2009, in Stevens Point.

Brenda is survived by her husband Thomas; one son, Jacob Hoover and one step son Thomas Hoover II.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Art Schertz.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Sister Mary Ellen Diermeier will officiate. Burial will be in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, Town of Norrie. Visitation will be on Saturday, from 9 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.