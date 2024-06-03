Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Concert Band continues its yearly tradition of playing summer concerts, free of charge and open to the public. Take your blanket, lawn chairs and snacks and enjoy open-air programs, most of which are held at Marathon Park on Stewart Avenue. The hour-long concerts feature music for young and old alike, performed by local musicians.

All concerts take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday evenings except for the Festival of Arts program

This year’s schedule:

June 13, 20, 27 at Marathon Park

July 4, 11, 18 at Marathon Park

July 25 at Hammond Park, 600 Grand Ave., Wausau

Aug. 1 at the Rothschild Pavilion, 1104 Park St., Rothschild

Aug. 8 at Marathon Park

Sept. 7 at the Festival of Arts

Follow Wausau Concert Band on Facebook for updates.