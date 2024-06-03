Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10pm. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday

A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.